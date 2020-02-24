How To Use The SEO Spider For Broken Link Building
screamingfrog
Posted 24 February, 2020 by screamingfrog in Screaming Frog SEO Spider
How To Use The SEO Spider For Broken Link Building
If you’ve not heard of ‘broken link building’ before, it’s essentially a tactic that involves letting a webmaster know about broken links on their site and suggesting an alternative resource (perhaps your own site or a particular piece of content, alongside any others).
There’s a couple of ways that link builders approach this, which include –
- Collecting a big list of ‘prospects’ such as resource pages or pages around a particular content theme or search phrase. Then checking these pages for broken links.
- Another method is simply picking a single site, checking the entirety of it for relevant resource pages and broken links (and potentially creating content that will allow you to suggest your own site).
I don’t want to dig to deep into the entire process, you can read a fantastic guide over here on Moz by Russ Jones. However, as we get asked this question an awful lot, I wanted to explain how you can use the Screaming Frog SEO Spider tool to help scale the process, in particular for the first method listed above.
1) Switch To List Mode
When you have your list of relevant prospects you wish to check for external broken links, fire up the Screaming Frog SEO Spider & switch the mode from ‘Spider’ to ‘List’.
2) Remove The Crawl Depth
By default in list mode the crawl depth is ‘0’, meaning only the URLs in your list will be crawled.
However, we need to crawl the external URLs from the URLs in the list, so remove the crawl depth under ‘Configuration > Spider > Limits’ by unticking the configuration.
3) Choose To Only Crawl & Store External Links
With the crawl depth removed, the SEO Spider will now crawl the list of URLs, and any links it finds on them (internal and external, and resources).
So, next up you need to restrict the SEO Spider to just crawl external links from the list of URLs. You don’t want to waste time crawling internal links, or resources such as images, CSS, JS etc.
So under ‘Configuration > Spider > Crawl’, keep only ‘External Links’ enabled and untick all other resource and page link types.
This will mean only the URLs uploaded and the external links found on them will be stored and crawled.
4) Upload Your URLs & Start The Crawl
Now copy your list of URLs you want to check, click ‘Upload > Paste’ and the SEO Spider will crawl the URLs, reach 100% and come to a stop.
5) View Broken Links & Source Pages
To view the discovered external broken links within the SEO Spider, click on the ‘Response Codes’ tab and ‘Client Error (4XX)’ filter. They will display a ‘404’ status code.
To see which page from the original URL list uploaded has the broken links on them, use the ‘Inlinks’ tab at the bottom. Click on a URL in the top window pane and then click on the ‘Inlinks’ tab at the bottom to populate the lower window pane.
You can click on the above to view a larger image.
As you can see in this example, there is a broken link to the BrightonSEO website (https://www.brightonseo.com/people/oliver-brett/), which is linked to from this page – https://www.screamingfrog.co.uk/2018-a-year-in-review/.
6) Export Them Using ‘Bulk Export > All External Links’
This export will contain all URLs in the list uploaded, as well as their external links and various response codes.
7) Open Up In A Spreadsheet & Filter The Status Code for 4XX
The seed list of URLs uploaded are the source URLs in column B, while their external links which we want to check for broken links are the destination URLs in column C. If you filter the ‘status code’ column, you may see some ‘404’ broken links.
Here’s a quick screenshot of a dozen blog URLs I uploaded from our website and a few well know search marketing blogs (click for a larger image as it’s rather small).
So that’s it, you have a list of broken links against their sources for your broken link building. You can stop reading now, but just checking for 4XX errors will mean you miss out on further opportunities to explore.
This is because URLs might not 404 error correctly, or immediately. Quite often a URL will 302 (301, or 303) once or multiple times before reaching a final 404 status. Some URLs will also respond with a ‘no response’, such as a ‘DNS lookup failed’ if they no longer exist at all. So scan through the URLs under ‘Response Codes > No Response’ and check the status codes for further prospecting opportunities.
For 3XX responses, auditing these at scale is a little more involved, but quick and easy with the right process as outlined below.
1) Filter For 3XX Responses In The ‘Destination URL’ Column
Using the same ‘External Links’ spread sheet, scan the ‘destination URLs’ list for anything unnecessary to crawl. It will undoubtedly contain links like Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and login URLs etc which all redirect. Run a quick filter on this column and mass delete all the rubbish from the list to help save time from crawling them.
2) Save This New 3XX List
You’ll need this list later to potentially match back the destination URL which is 3XX’ing to its originating source URL. This is what was left in my list after cleaning up, which we need to audit.
3) Now Audit Those Redirects
Follow the process outlined in the ‘How To Audit Redirects‘ guide by saving the ‘destination URLs’ into a new list and crawling until their final target URL using the ‘always follow redirects‘ configuration to discover any broken links.
The ‘All Redirects’ report will provide a complete view of the hops and display the final destination URL.
4) Match The 4XX Errors Discovered Against Your Saved 3XX List Source URLs
The ‘All Redirects’ report may contain 4XX errors you would have missed if you hadn’t audited the 3XX responses. For example, here are a couple more I discovered using this method –
The above contains a URL which 301’s to a 404 and another with a soft 404, a 302 to a 200 response. With this report you can match the ‘address’ URLs in ‘column A’ back to the ‘destination URLs’ and subsequent ‘source URLs’ from your saved 3XX list. Both of the above in this example come from the same blog post for example.
Hopefully the above process helps make broken link building more efficient. Please just let us know if you have any questions in the comments as usual.
Please Remember!
This post is specifically about using the SEO Spider for broken link building. If you’re just looking to discover broken links on a single website, read our guide on How To Find Broken Links.
Great Tutorial thanks a lot Dan! I used this method but screaming frog takes a long time to export all out links. Usually it takes 3-4 hours with me using a windows 8.1 – 64bits / i7 / 8GB Ram /
So it would be a good ideia to try this at night and take the results on the next morning :)
Update: it takes a long time just for excel exported file. If you export in csv and then import to excel is faster :)
Hey SEO Martin,
Yup, got spot on the Excel export speed issue. This will be a lot faster in our next release, just made a couple of improvements… :-)
Cheers.
Dan
Hey thanks a lot for such a valuable piece of article but many of the websites are not getting crawled. What to do in that case ?
Hi John,
No problem. When you say, many websites are not getting crawled, I am not sure entirely what you mean. What are the response codes, what happens when the SEO Spider attempts to crawl them?
Are they simply ‘no responses’, or are they 5XX’s etc. If they are ‘no response’, it might mean that it’s a malformed URL or perhaps the http response time took too long (you’ll see a connection timeout message) which you can adjust in the configuration.
My advice would be to take a look and it’s usually pretty obvious why. More in our FAQ on –
Connection timeouts – https://www.screamingfrog.co.uk/seo-spider/faq/#39
Connection errors – https://www.screamingfrog.co.uk/seo-spider/faq/#18
Connection refused – https://www.screamingfrog.co.uk/seo-spider/faq/#17
403 responses – https://www.screamingfrog.co.uk/seo-spider/faq/#19
Hope that helps!
Dan
Hello,
I want to check the broken links in my site so i can fix them, how can I use screaming frog to do that?
Hi Alejandra,
You can just run a crawl of your website, then look under the ‘Response Codes’ tab and ‘4XX Client Error’ filter to see any ‘404’ broken links.
To view the ‘source’ URLs (where they are linked from) on your website, you can use the ‘in links’ tab at the bottom which populates the lower window pane.
Hope this helps.
Dan
And if I want to check broken outlinks from just one domain, I can do the regular spider (not list) and not limit the search depth to 1 right? As I understand search depth it will only crawl the outlinks from the homepage as that’s how it looked for me.
Hey Joe,
Exactly right! I actually just updated the post to mention this as well.
We wrote a guide recently on how to find broken links using the SEO Spider over here –
https://www.screamingfrog.co.uk/broken-link-checker/
Cheers.
Dan
Hello,
Your tool can crawl a website completely and then export external broken link ?
Thanks !
Hi Lee,
Yes, you can. We have a guide over here –
https://www.screamingfrog.co.uk/broken-link-checker/
Thanks,
Dan
This is Amazing!!, I’ve been looking for a tool like this for hours!!
Thank you Dan!
I can’t import list url from txt file
Hi Ninh,
Make sure you’re using http or https in your URLs when you upload – https://www.screamingfrog.co.uk/seo-spider/user-guide/configuration/#15
Thanks,
Dan
OK, it’s work now by remove all link in included list.
HI
What is the suggested list of URLS to upload at one single time ?
Can i upload 10,000 Urls at a single time or more than that?
Should i be using proxies if i will be doing multiple such runs of 10,000 urls
Thanks
Hi Anuj,
10k URLs will be fine. How much you can crawl is dependent on how much memory you allocate – https://www.screamingfrog.co.uk/seo-spider/faq/#29
You won’t need to use proxies.
Thanks,
Dan
What kind of file should we be using as a list for the crawl? TXT,CSV,XLS?
Hi Chris,
A .txt or .csv file is fine – https://www.screamingfrog.co.uk/seo-spider/user-guide/configuration/#15
Thanks,
Dan
Great Tutorial. This is the best tool!!, I’ve been looking for a tool like spider for 5 hours!!
Thanks
Hi,
I’ve loaded the 3k list and followed the above tips as well. Export has been done. Now is there any way to crawl the contact data of the sites? So, that we’d be able to mass contact all of them regarding the dead links instead of one by one. I hope you understood my point.
Thanks
Hi Waseem,
You can collect email addresses using the custom extraction feature, we have an example over here – https://www.screamingfrog.co.uk/web-scraping/
Cheers.
Dan
Hi SF,
Great, I’ve acknowledged very useful trick to scrape the email address from the page. But what if the user has not disclosed the email address openly like you did in Footer Contact Us? Instead he has only contact us “form” page in his website. So, I think pulling out the data from whois would be the only solution, is their any solution for that purpose also?
Thanks
Hi Waseem,
No solution for that I am afraid, the SEO Spider wasn’t really built for that purpose. I believe a tool called URL Profiler might do this though, you may wish to check out!
Cheers.
Dan
Great, thank you so much Dan.
Hey Dan,
Great post and broken link building is a great way to get good content. So my question is this: if you stumble on a broken link, do you copy the content or rewrite it? Which do you support?
Is there any videos for finding broken links with Screaming Frog :)
Great post, thank you.
I dont think crawl outside the start folder is needed.
Great tactic to use! What configuration settings (speed, JS or not, user-agent, etc) do you use for crawling a set of URL’s (and checking for outbound 4XX)? I tried this but i got several external pages returning 404s and 403s which actually were 200s after opening them.
Thanks for the help in advance!
Screaming Frog is my favorite SEO Audit software. It helps me to analyze multiple on-page issues. Thanks for sharing the information.