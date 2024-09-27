The brightonSEO Crawling Clinic October ’24

Mark Porter

Posted 27 September, 2024 by in Events

The brightonSEO Crawling Clinic October ’24

The biannual brightonSEO events have been marked in our calendar for well over 12 years now, and next week’s is no exception. As always, you can find us in our usual spot (stand 34, right hand side of the exhibition hall as you walk in):

Come and meet the team and discuss any issues you’re experiencing, our exciting version 20 features, things you’d like to see added to the SEO Spider, and more. We’re also offering a full 2-week trial licence, and the team are more than happy to give you a primer on how best to use it.

If you’re after agency services, we’re also one of the most decorated agencies in the UK, and one of our team would happily talk you through our award-winning offering.

GreenSEO Meet-up

Heading down early? Our SEO & Data Manager, Aaron, is speaking at the GreenSEO Meet-Up on Wednesday 2nd October, which we’ve also sponsored. If you’re interested in how SEO practices can contribute to reducing the environmental impact of websites, you’ll definitely want to attend.

Merch

Lastly, we’ll be dishing out our highly-coveted merch, including new beanies in a range of colours, ready for the coming winter months…!

We look forward to seeing you all next week!

Mark is a self-confessed geek who has always had a love/hate relationship with blogging, coupled with an addiction to buying domain names. Outside of SEO, Mark loves Manchester United, gadgets and games. If anyone can beat him at FIFA he will happily buy them a drink.

Like us on Facebook Connect with us on LinkedIn Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to our channel us YouTube View our RSS feed

Join the mailing list for updates, tips & giveaways

How we use the data in this form

Get in touch

For an in-depth proposal on our services, complete our contact form to request a proposal.

Contact us

We'll get back to you asap.

0 Comments

Leave A Comment.

Back to top