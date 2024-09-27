The brightonSEO Crawling Clinic October ’24

Posted 27 September, 2024 by Mark Porter in Events

The biannual brightonSEO events have been marked in our calendar for well over 12 years now, and next week’s is no exception. As always, you can find us in our usual spot (stand 34, right hand side of the exhibition hall as you walk in):

Come and meet the team and discuss any issues you’re experiencing, our exciting version 20 features, things you’d like to see added to the SEO Spider, and more. We’re also offering a full 2-week trial licence, and the team are more than happy to give you a primer on how best to use it.

If you’re after agency services, we’re also one of the most decorated agencies in the UK, and one of our team would happily talk you through our award-winning offering.

GreenSEO Meet-up

Heading down early? Our SEO & Data Manager, Aaron, is speaking at the GreenSEO Meet-Up on Wednesday 2nd October, which we’ve also sponsored. If you’re interested in how SEO practices can contribute to reducing the environmental impact of websites, you’ll definitely want to attend.

Merch

Lastly, we’ll be dishing out our highly-coveted merch, including new beanies in a range of colours, ready for the coming winter months…!

We look forward to seeing you all next week!