Screaming Frog Wins Its First European Search Award

Posted 12 May, 2025 by Becky Waldren in Events

The Screaming Frog team added another impressive trophy to its collection last week – our very first European Search Award.

On the 8th of May, a few team members hopped on a flight to attend the European Search Awards 2025 ceremony at Stara Zajezdnia in Kraków, where we were nominated for two awards.

Arriving at the stunning venue, we made our way up the red carpet and were greeted by a champagne reception, multiple themed cocktails and some fantastic entertainment. With everyone dressed to impress, the attendees (including us) made the most of the endless photo opportunities inside and outside the venue.

With over 80 individual trophies up for grabs, the awards ceremony, hosted by emerging BBC broadcaster Amber Sandhu, soon got into full swing. Split into two parts, with a delicious four-course meal served in the interval, the team eagerly waited for the winners of the nominated categories to be announced.

After narrowly missing out on an award for our work with Select Car Leasing in the competitive category of ‘Best Use of Search – Automotive (Large)’, we were delighted to take to the stage to collect the award for ‘Best Use of Content Marketing – (Large)’ for our campaign with Insure My Trip.

In a highly saturated category alongside 12 other nominees – including IKEA and TUI – our work demonstrated a series of best-in-class informative, inspirational and headline-grabbing content marketing campaigns that promoted Insure My Trip as a go-to resource in a competitive field.

Our work earned 320 pieces of international media coverage in top-tier publications with a high link-to-coverage ratio, supporting the travel brand’s wider SEO objectives – increasing referring domains, branded traffic and maintaining top ranking positions for key terms.

Here’s what the judges said:

“While data-driven campaigns are not new, this one brilliantly amplified the brand by striking the perfect balance between engaging content and the travel insurer’s perspective. The focus on branded searches as a key success metric further underscores the strategic depth of the campaign. A fantastic execution that effectively resonated with the audience while staying aligned with the brand’s core message.”

We couldn’t be prouder of our fantastic team for all their dedication and hard work in securing this award!

Congratulations to all the other winners and nominees. And, of course, thank you to Don’t Panic for another fantastic night.

