The brightonSEO Crawling Clinic April/May ’26

We’ve packed our bags, triple-checked the weather forecast (don’t want to jinx it, but it’s looking 👌), and we’re getting ready to crawl our way down to the coast. The Screaming Frog team is returning to the Brighton Centre for the April edition of brightonSEO!

You can find us near our usual exhibition spot in stand 18, on Thursday 30th April and Friday 1st May.

Whether you want to talk through a technical SEO nightmare, request a shiny new feature for the SEO Spider, or just chat about our latest updates, our team is all ears.

We’re also offering a full 2-week trial licence for the SEO Spider and Log File Analyser, and the team are more than happy to give you a primer on how best to use them.

And as always, we’ll have some brand new merch to add to your collection.

GreenSEO Meet-up

If you’re heading down early, we’re supporting and attending the GreenSEO Meetup, taking place on the Wednesday evening (29th April). If you’re interested in how SEO practices can contribute to reducing the environmental impact of websites, you’ll definitely want to attend (and take a look at our recent post on Green SEO).

We look forward to seeing you all next week. Safe travels!