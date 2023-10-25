The BrightonSEO Crawling Clinic: San Diego Edition

Posted 25 October, 2023 by Oliver Holmes in Events

BrightonSEO is running its first San Diego conference, hitting the West Coast on 9th and 10th of November. Screaming Frog, long time attenders of BrightonSEO’s karaoke party informative talks, have been running a Crawling Clinic stand (and dodging seagulls) for the last several years at the conference.

The Frogs Are Crossing the Pond

We’re pleased to announce that the Frogs will be braving the North Atlantic and jet lag to make the 5,452-mile journey from Screaming Frog HQ to run a San Diego edition of the Crawling Clinic.

Whether you want to test out the latest version of the Spider, chat SEO, request new features or simply grab some swag (like our highly coveted beermat above), drop by our stand and say hello.

You can find us on the main exhibition floor at space 14, both on Thursday 9th and Friday 10th of November. There’s no need to book anything in advance, just swing by and load up on as much merch as you can carry.

Our team will be enjoying the conference, afterparties and all that San Diego has to offer during the week, so make sure to introduce yourself if you see any Frogs hopping around the place.

We’re excited to meet you all (and to try San Diego’s famous fish tacos). See you all soon in sunny California!