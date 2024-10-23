Screaming Frog Crawling Clinic Returns to brightonSEO San Diego

Posted 23 October, 2024 by Tom Jeffery in Events

It’s that time of year again! After a successful visit to San Diego last year, the Screaming Frog Crawling Clinic are packing up their gear and heading across the pond for brightonSEO San Diego Edition once again. This time it’s hosted from the 18th to the 20th of November.

You’ll find us at stand 19, right at the heart of the action as you enter the venue. Be sure to pop by to chat all things SEO Spider (and Log File Analysis if you really want to nerd out), as well as pick up some cool swag. You’ll find us at the stand spot below:

We’ll happily run through some of our latest releases, diagnose issues, listen you your feature requests or talk to you about our award-winning agency services.

Top Talks

We’ve got our eyes on some must-see talks at brightonSEO, so if you’re wondering which sessions to prioritise, here are our top picks:

Felipe Bazon: Topical Authority in the Age of Entity SEO

Wednesday 20th, 9:15 am

If you’re looking to gain an edge on topical authority and entity SEO, don’t miss this session with Felipe Bazon. We had the pleasure of catching him at a similar event in Eindhoven earlier this year, and his insights were truly eye-opening. It’s bound to be one of the highlights of the week!

Ross Hudgens: Data-Driven Lessons from 12+ Years in Content-Led SEO

Tuesday 19th, 9:15 am

For any content-focused SEOs, Ross Hudgens‘ talk is one for your calendar. As long-time fans of Ross’ work with Siege Media, we’ve been particularly inspired by their approach to keyword opposition to benefit (KOB) analysis. In fact, we applied this method to our own work, with great results — check out the full rundown of the KOB strategy here. If you’re into content marketing and SEO, this session is a must.

Pre-Event Fun: The Boardwalk Bash

Before the main event kicks off, make sure you head to the brightonSEO Boardwalk Bash on the evening of the 18th for some networking, free beers, and beachside vibes. We’re thrilled to be sponsoring this event, and you’ll find our signature Screaming Frog beer mats scattered around – so grab some beers and mats on us! Find out more about the event here.

Whether it’s your first brightonSEO (UK or USA) or you’re a regular attendee, we’re excited to see you there. Swing by Stand 19, grab some merch, and chat with the team about how we can help you level up your SEO game.

See you in San Diego!