BrightonSEO San Diego ’23

Posted 14 November, 2023 by Mark Porter in Events

Some of the Screaming Frog team and myself recently returned from San Diego, where we exhibited at BrightonSEO’s debut US event. It was also our first time exhibiting on US soil, running our ‘crawling clinic’ where people can ask us questions, request new features, diagnose issues, talk about our agency services and more.

With the brilliant BrightonSEO organising it, we were confident it was going to be a great event, but it easily exceeded all of our expectations. It was amazing meeting so many new people, whether they were a long time user of the tool or hadn’t heard of it before, and we had lots of valuable conversations with passionate people within the industry.

Couple this with a setting as beautiful as San Diego, and you have networking parties that are hard to top. It was surreal having in-depth discussions about the latest Google algorithm updates with the stunning San Diego night skyline as your backdrop.

As always, we dished out lots of our highly-coveted merch, including our never-before-seen enamel pins, which proved to be very popular.

If you did swing by our stand, be sure to make use of the SEO Spider trial licence while it’s still active, and if you have an issues or questions just let us know.

Lastly, we wanted to say a huge thank you to the BrightonSEO team for organising such a great event. Special mentions to Kelvin, Dre, Lynsey and Jo who are always so responsive and accommodating.