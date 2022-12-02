Screaming Frog Wins Big at the UK Search Awards 2022

Posted 2 December, 2022 by Amy Walton in Events

In the Bloomsbury big top, the Screaming Frog team won big.

On 30th November, Screaming Frog’s SEO, Digital PR and Content Marketing team members attended the UK Search Awards 2022 ceremony in London’s iconic venue, a stone’s throw from the British Museum, where our campaigns were shortlisted for eight awards.

Hosted by comedian and presenter extraordinaire Joel Dommett, over 600 of the best in the business came together to celebrate the top performing campaigns of 21/22.

Following a tasty three-course meal, served with the classic bread roll, a record 69 awards were up for grabs. After our successes at the 2021 UK Search Awards and more recently, the UK Digital PR Awards, the team was excited to see what the night had in store.

First up, Screaming Frog scooped the award for “BEST USE OF SEARCH – B2B (SEO) (LARGE)” for its work with Lifestyle Packaging.

The campaign brought together expertise from our technical, strategy, content marketing, and PR teams to produce outstanding results for a niche B2B client.

While organic traffic and conversion growth was great, the real win was the added brand recognition we managed to achieve through expanding our informational content and our PR coverage successes.

The judges commented: “This entry showcases how successful a well-rounded campaign that combines SEO tactics and digital PR can be. Great to see such good work for the client. Well-defined budget and objectives. Excellent description of target audiences. Awesome creative thought and out-of-the-box thinking. Complete strategy demonstrating the expertise and alignment of the team at Screaming Frog.”

Then, we took gold for “BEST LOW BUDGET CAMPAIGN (SEO) (LARGE)” for our work with pelvic floor and intimate health company Kegel8

The campaign results exceeded all expectations in terms of SEO impact, all through a low budget and time-limited content campaign combining SEO strategy, onsite guides and PR outreach.

The links we acquired propelled performance of Kegel8’s key commercial and informational pages, driving enormous traffic growth and deliver outstanding ROI.

Our campaign demonstrates best practice in client-agency collaboration and investing in SEO as a long-term strategy. Our agile, reactionary, and integrated campaign has driven notable growth, which made it unbeatable.

One judge commented: “This is a strong entry backed up by a solid understanding of the vertical. Good use of pivoting content to where it can drive the most value. Incredible results achieved by implementing smart initiatives across a number of SEO pillars, in a space so hard to predict and work in like healthcare. Great SEO results for such little budget. I have particularly loved the approach to EAT, which is useful in these cases.”

Next up, we scooped the highly competitive award for “BEST USE OF PR IN A SEARCH CAMPAIGN (LARGE)” for our creative and globally recognised Platinum Jubbly campaign for Wholesale Clearance.

What started off as a business problem, quickly became a lucrative opportunity through clever use of reactive PR.

We created so much demand for the misspelt products that more were manufactured and subsequently sold by WC, they were even copied by counterfeiters and placed in an exhibition by Museum of Brands in Notting Hill.

Not only was this a great PR and link-building activity, but it increased referral sessions and branded clicks significantly, whilst our coverage led to an unexpected keyword trend ‘platinum jubbly’ helping to increase overall organic clicks.

And here’s what the judges said: “The strategy was successful in that it generated a great deal of interest and demand for the product within the target timeframe. The company was able to capitalise on this demand and generate significant results. Absolutely love the creative approach to the misspelling! You really used a difficult business situation and turned it around. Well done.”

On the night we also won a Silver award for “BEST USE OF SEARCH – RETAIL / ECOMMERCE (SEO) (LARGE). Congratulations to StrategiQ for winning Gold for their campaign with Factory Direct Flooring!

Thank you to Don’t Panic Events for hosting another brilliant UK Search Awards ceremony; it’s safe to say a lot of fun was had.