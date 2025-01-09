Screaming Frog Beanie Giveaway

Posted 9 January, 2025 by Mark Porter in Screaming Frog

It’s been a fair chunk of time since we last did a giveaway on our blog, so now felt like the right time to climb up into the loft (or attic) of Screaming Frog HQ and see what we could offer up for grabs.

Those of you who visited our stands during the 2024 events, both in the UK and the US, will know that in recent months we’ve been dishing out quality, warm hats.

Screaming Frog Beanies – Because Regex Won’t Keep You Warm

We call them beanies, but after meeting with so many of you across the world, we quickly learnt that they had several different names.

Toque was the one that really caught us off guard (what’s up with that, Canada?), but in the interest of avoiding confusion, we got some of the SF team to model them.

Our Design & Development Manager, Danny, even took his on an arctic trip to the Northern Lights. Expedition certified!

Available in Moss Green, Sand and Airforce Blue (aka just blue). As always, we’ll also chuck in some iconic Screaming Frog stickers too, perfect for your laptop, thermos or wherever else your newfound outdoor adventures might take you.

How to Win

This giveaway is exclusive to licenced users. So use your account email so it can be verified.

It’s pretty simple to be in with a chance to winning:

Head to this Google form

Enter your email, name, and your top prediction for SEO in 2025

Enter Giveaway

That’s it.

We have 100 of these one-size fits all wonders up for grabs, and winners will be chosen at random. Unfortunately we’re not taking colour requests, so they will also be be distributed at random!

The competition will run for 14 days, ending on the 23rd January.

Good luck!