Screaming Frog Scores Two UK Search Awards

Posted 1 December, 2023 by Steph Hugman in Events

Another award-winning year for the team to be proud of.

It’s December already, which means the much-anticipated UK Search Awards have just come to pass. This year, the event was held at the Bloomsbury Big Top in London on November 30th and around 600 search marketers from across the country were in attendance.

The Screaming Frog team look forward to this prestigious event every year. It’s an opportunity to celebrate fantastic work from the last 12 months, both by our team and the wider industry, as well as to meet (and dance) with our fellow SEOs and Digital PRs. Hosted this year by presenter and reporter Alex Brooker, the awards were once again a night of good food, captivating entertainment, and extraordinary talent.

Following welcome drinks and a tasty three-course meal, a record 73 awards were up for grabs. Screaming Frog were pleased to be shortlisted in six categories, reflecting the strength of our onsite and offsite work across a wide spread of industries including travel, finance and automotive clients.

After our success at the UK Digital PR Awards earlier this year, we eagerly awaited the results.

By the end of the night, we had bagged two competitive awards: Best Low Budget SEO Campaign (large) and Best Use of Content Marketing (large). Both were for our work with Startle, a company that curates background music and atmospheres for retail and hospitality venues by combining behavioural science and cutting-edge technology.

Our campaign with Startle is an absolute joy to work on, so receiving recognition for its success is the the icing on the cake.

We demonstrated that creative thinking and internal expertise are the perfect combination to produce media-facing content with mass appeal that solves real-world problems. Supplementing that with a stellar blog strategy, we built Startle’s topical authority and established them as experts in their field. The results speak for themselves, with the campaign having secured over 750 backlinks and increasing organic traffic to the blog and sitewide. And all that on a relatively low budget!

Reflecting on the campaign so far, Startle said:

“Screaming Frog has become essential to our marketing function and we trust them completely for our SEO and content strategy. We’re so impressed with their research-based ideas, their on-brand writing and the results we’ve achieved, which has surpassed anything we’ve seen from partners in the past.”

Whilst awards aren’t everything, we certainly can’t complain about our work being recognised in this way. The judges are well respected in-house experts and freelancers with a wealth of experience in the industry, so feedback like the below is something we’re proud to receive:

“We were truly impressed by this winning entry. Their creative campaign was robust and impactful. It’s worth noting that they achieved remarkable results, particularly considering they were essentially starting from ground zero. Their content creation campaign for link acquisition was undeniably successful, and they executed it exceptionally well.”

“We thought this was a brilliant campaign, with incredible achievements and execution. It was great to see the strategy covering all KPIs for informational content and creative topics, and the quality of the entry, especially the objectives section, is one of the best we’ve ever seen!”

Overall, the awards were a brilliant night; we can’t wait for next year. Thanks for having us Don’t Panic Events, and congratulations to all the other winners!