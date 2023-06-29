Screaming Frog T-Shirt Giveaway
Longtime users of the SEO Spider will know that over the years, we occasionally offer up the chance for you to get your hands on our highly coveted merch. We receive countless requests for SF swag (which our support team can absolutely attest to), and we’re pleased to announce that the time has come once again.
However, we’re shredding our usual ‘mysterious black’ attire and taking it a notch higher, with the ingeniously named: SF Summer Collection.
Screaming Frog’s Summer Collection T-Shirts – Because Life’s Too Short for Boring Colours
Our latest batch offers t-shirts that could give the Google logo a run for its money, with colours such as:
- Indigo blue, for those who love a deep dive into the SERPs, unafraid of rank 100 and beyond.
- Sky blue, for the daydreamers who hope for a day when the SEO spider not only finds broken links, but also fixes them.
- Light pink, for the romantics who blush every time their regex works first try.
- Mint green, for those savvy SEO’s who like to keep their strategies fresh.
- Sunny yellow, for the perpetual optimists, who, no matter how many issues the SEO Spider uncovers, relish the challenge.
- Violet, for the spreadsheet sorcerers, those brave souls who aren’t afraid to export Screaming Frog SEO Spider data into Excel and dive headfirst into the cells.
Bonus shot: You can find some smouldering shot of our Head of Strategy, OB, modelling these below:
Before you ask, no, unfortunately we don’t offer product photography as a service line.
But wait, there’s more! We’re also throwing in our iconic Screaming Frog stickers. Just because your laptop shouldn’t feel left out of the party.
How to Win
This giveaway is exclusive to licenced SEO Spider users. We have over 100 of these up for grabs, and all you need to do to be in with a chance of winning is one of two things:
- Share your favourite Screaming Frog SEO Spider tip in the comments of this post. Be sure to use your real email address so we can reach out if you win.
OR:
- Share your favourite Screaming Frog SEO Spider tip on social media, tagging us on LinkedIn or Twitter (or both!). Be sure to use the hashtag: #SFTipsForTees so we can find your entry!
While winners will be randomly selected, our favourite tips will receive some extra merch on top of a t-shirt and stickers. As mentioned, only entries from licenced SEO Spider users will be counted.
Unfortunately, we are not able to guarantee what colour you will receive, but we will do our best to accommodate any requests.
The competition will run for 14 days, ending on the 13th July.
We can’t wait to see what tips you come up with!
The Screaming Frog Custom Extraction tool, is a game-changer that has personally revolutionized my workflow, saving me countless hours of laborious work. To understand this incredible tool, I highly recommend reading the informative blog post available at https://www.screamingfrog.co.uk/web-scraping/ first.
Begin your exploration by taking the first step: trying it out with a single sample page. This initial test will help determine if the tool accurately retrieves the desired data. If it performs as expected, you can proceed with confidence. However, if the results are not satisfactory, fear not! Simply return to the tool and fine-tune your extraction settings until you achieve the desired outcome. Remember, thorough testing is vital before executing your crawl.
Embrace the potential of the Screaming Frog Custom Extraction tool and unlock a world of streamlined web scraping. You’ll wonder how you ever managed without it!
The crawl visualization tool. It makes non seos understand how important site structure is with a click of a button and export of a svg!
Too many to choose from:
– scheduling and integration with Google Sheets & Google Looker to get a site crawled, data exported and visualised ready for comparison
– custom extraction to speed up internal linking process. Combined with a Python script, it saves hours of manual work
Hey SF Family !
My favorite tip with SF is the custom extraction : easy way to find out if something (some code, some word, some links…) are in some pages !
So, I’m using screaming frog when I’m looking for price drop in e shops.
I’m using schedule scans on the product page i want to buy and with the custom extraction I scrap the price – upload it to google sheet and run an automatic check if the price dropped…
Great when you’re looking for vacations…
My favourite tip is to pull all inlinks to conduct an inlink gap analysis for high-value pages!
The ability to link SF with PageSpeed Insights has helped tremendously with site speed and technical audits
The ability to run bulk domain crawls in list mode whilst also attaching a rollup instance in GA (and now GA4) for all instances/streams)
One of my favorite things to use Screamingfrog for is internal link scanning for orphaned pages, and checking that your pillars are as internally-linked as you want them to be. Managing site structure with SF is awesome :)
work with redirects, one of the most frequent tasks: search, detection and correction of urls. Also checking the placement of links on forums through a mass scan of the url list, and then filtering by domain in the external links tab.
My favourite Screaming Frog Tip is to archive old crawls on a regular basis so that when you open the crawls up (Cmd+O on Mac , Ctrl+O on PC and double tap button one on my converted Google Stadia Controller) it doesn’t take longer than tadpoles spawning to open. :)
My tip is don’t forget to crawl using the smartphone user agent. As we know, big G primarily uses mobile-first crawling.
Some computers need cooling, just like frogs. :P
Oh boy this is a hard one. Definitely custom search/extraction have loads of possibilities. I’ve used it for spotting where certain words were mentioned in the copy of a page. If you use some regex you can do this in bulk for multiple keywords. It will return you the page + the keyword that is mentioned in the copy. You can use this to quickly spot internal linking opportunities. The possibilities of custom search/extraction really are endless.
I also adore the recent “compare crawls” mode. I used it in a migration (with URL mapping to the old domain) to determine if some pages certainly became non-indexable for some reason. Another great tip in migrations: Use the “All redirects” Report to quickly report the old URL with the final new URL after redirection.
The Configuration -> Custom -> Search term counter while crawling a website is incredible! We just had a need to find what pages some phrases are being used on. I could get a list of items in our CMS (Sitecore) that have that phrase. But the reassembling of those items onto pages is more complicated the way we can use datasources in Sitecore and personalization. Crawling our Sitemap while counting up the term is exactly what the stakeholder wanted.
Sometimes you will find you cannot crawl a site properly or are finding that your crawl has pages that you know have been recently deleted. Some hosting use a prerender cache that restricts user agents (hello Netlify – who are wonderful) so try changing the user agent to Chrome as the hosts tend to treat Chrome differently and your crawl should run properly.
List Mode + GSC API FTW!
So many useful features in SF have been added year after year. I could say my best tip would be the use or Custom Search and Extraction. Best way I know to find Price or stock issues on an e-commerce, to find non crypted emails or get a full view on Hn page usage for example. But, what I like the most with SF is the fact your team keeps working on the scraper after so many years and you always find ways to make a part of SEO’s work so much easier!
SF is any SEO best friend!
Custom extraction, it has to be it. It’s just the best way to do competitors analysis and get ideas to improve your own content.
Use the Custom Search function to search for tracking code instances (eg GA4 tracking code) to ensure a site has correctly installed the code on every page of the site.
I love seeing I’m not the only one who uses the custom search/extraction tool! I can’t tell you how many times I’ve used it to identify all pages experiencing a particular issue with a component or a bug. Being able to provide an estimated traffic or revenue impact to these bugs has made me a better SEO.
Being able to auto export a crawl into a custom built Looker Studio template is a close second for me. For years I’ve worked in a silo from my devs. With these automated export features we have a shared dashboard that makes Tech SEO more visible to the business and brings SEO into every dev conversation.
Keep it up Screaming Frog!
Screaming Frog picks up the pieces that Wayback machine can’t help with. Using the historic crawl analysis I was able to pinpoint the exact date a change was made and what that change involved that saw a dip on performance (we are talking early 2022). WB only offered two dates that were 3 weeks apart.
It was a lifesaver and cemented to our Finance Dept the usefulness and need of Screaming Frog
+1 for using the compare function in large companies where many teams influence the content. Often provides an educational opportunity.
Use xPath in Custom Extraction to scrape more content, e. g. “//h4” for all H4-headings or even count extractions, e. g. “count(//h4)”
My favorite tip is scheduled crawling – especially when there are many brands with multiple language country versions to be checked at regular time intervals. I love the export feature so I can find and review everything in one place. Incredible time saver – love it!
What’s better than Screaming Frog?
2 Screaming Frogs
To open SF multiple times on Mac, open ‘Terminal’ and paste: open -n /Applications/Screaming\ Frog\ SEO\ Spider.app
Your life just got 2 x better ☕️
My favorite tip:
Visualisations and especially the Force-Directed crawl diagram. Really great to get a good first look/feeling for the website and clients are usually blown away when they see their site displayed that way. IMO one of the most underutilized features of Screaming Frog.
My favorite tip is using the supercool API options that are available with Screaming Frog. You get various URL data plus data from GSC, GA and a tool such as Ahrefs, so everything is in one place and ready to be exported! Perfect for an internal linking audit. Plus, connecting GSC and GA APIs coupled with crawling sitemaps and crawl analysis as the final step will help you get your hands on those poor little orphan pages!
I love the quick filter for sorting images by Kilobyte size (just found a 5 MB picture in an SEO-Audit yesterday).
Replacing these images by web-optimized ones, is really one of the fastest ways to boost user-experience, save bandwidth and make the site faster.
It also helps in smaller Backup sizes ;)
I love using the link scoring algorithm to determine the “health” of our on-page SEO! Internal linking helps a lot with our SEO strategy.
If you’re in e-commerce, use custom extraction to extract the number of products on your category pages.
Also, list mode + redirect chains is great for site migrations.
Searching for Xpaht is intimidating for the frog @screamingfrog makes your life easier : #SFTipsForTees
My favourite tip for Screaming Frog at the moment (as it always changes and evolves as the ultimate multi-tool is using sitemaps to crawl and compare URLs in migrations.
Upload both sites to Screaming Frog and pull out the status code of all and then match them all up with spreadsheets. I’m sure there’s a faster way to do this but I love being able to look at all the URLs for spot checks as I just completed one where the client re-named a bunch of URLs that had registered symbols in them and were converted to ascii characters in the URLs and they were able to update them to be more SEO friendly as well.
(also Screaming Frog I would pay you for a sweater. Give you money for one!! Seriously have been FOMO-ing for one since you ran the last giveaway so hit me up – happy to support you all truly)
Activate follow redirects and export redirects chain report is a golden timesaver when cleaning up bad migrations!
Use Custom Search to find those deeply buried nuggets of outdated text. You can even search PDF text if you check “Store PDF” under Config > Spider > Extraction.
I use screaming frog tool for technical SEO purposes. Specially the broken links and which anchor text is sending the 404 error message.
Custom search extraction and the exporting it to a spread sheet is also my favourite feature. I’m still learning to work with your tool as I’m not properly in charge of SEO (but somebody has to fix stuff), and this comments gave me some great ideas! (and also a reminder that I need to refresh my knowledge). What I mostly use it for is to check that all the metas, alts, Titles, H1s and url status are fine for Google’s taste :) (purple is my fav as I’m the spread sheet queen) o.O
My best tip is to make excel-”templates” with important values set with conditional formatting levels.. e.g the report ”crawl overview” or export ”internal html” to quickly visualise errors or possible problems. Just export as csv and import to your template excel-document.
We all know (and have likely been impacted by) Google’s increased use of features like “People Also Ask” and other snippets, to retain users on the search engine.
So the key tip for me right now is to audit the structured data on your website. You can configure SF to extract structured data during the crawl and compare your implementation against Google’s and Schema.org’s guidelines —Pretty cool feature.
My favorite tip is to make sure you connect the free APIs before crawling! Simple but effective. I also love to export my crawl then grab out the “easy win/fixes” first like sort by H1-2 characters largest to smallest any you find should be switched since it’s best to only have one H1. Easy win!
I’m not a very complicated user, so I likely won’t win. I do love this tool, though. Do you have a store where I can just buy your shirt? How do I give you my money?
I just did this, so: To find out which pages contain images that need optimization, run a crawl and click the Images tab in the top-left pane, then the Over 100 KB dropdown. Select all images. In the lower-left pane, select the Inlinks tab. Export, open in Google Sheets and save To, From and Alt Text columns and delete everything else. Give the list to graphic designer for optimization.
Edwin, I’ve been using Screaming Frog for years and I’ve never done this. We can always learn off each other, no matter how complicated we think our work is, or isn’t!
I appreciate the feature one can use to customize the search. I use this feature couple of times to crawl the webpages with certine text or group of words. Also.other feature i love is finding broken links of the website. I use bult outword links report, filter the status code to 404, and filter for domine pages only. Thus we can find broken internal links present on the page, this opzion also help to find webpage with internlinks point to x or y landing pages .
My favourite Screaming Frog tip used most recently has been to crawl JavaScript content and find pages with the highest JavaScript content percentages!
My favorite tip for using Screaming Frog SEO Spider is to utilize the custom extraction feature. This powerful functionality allows me to extract specific data from web pages, making it incredibly useful for various SEO tasks.
possibly to different api connections, my favorite is connection to gsc to easily get out which pages are not indexed. But also be able to see which pages have problems. Another frequently used api connection is with page speed insights, to get the status of web core vitials at the page level. To be able to improve performance.
My favorite tip on Screaming Frog SEO Spider is the List mode.
You can switch easily in list mode and upload your selected URLs and get them crawled in a span of seconds.
This mode has helped me to get always get the desired data quickly and you can also generate the custom XML sitemap with selected URLs.
Isn’t this an amazing feature?
SERP crawls to get up-to-date snapshots of Google results
Extract the parts of a site you want with Xpath! Process, interpret or use the extracted data!
One of my favorite tips is using the Include/Exclude configurations. Go to the Configuration section of Screaming Frog, and choose Include or Exclude. This allows you to enter a specific URL or directory to include or exclude in your crawl. If you have a large website or only want to dig into certain sections, this functionality saves crawling time and uses less resources, giving you only the insights you need to dig deeper.
Hi there! When using Screaming Frog SEO Spider, I make sure to utilize the ‘Custom Extraction’ feature. It allows me to extract specific data from web pages, such as meta titles, descriptions, or even structured data like Schema markup. This is extremely useful for auditing and analyzing our website’s on-page optimization. Happy crawling!
If your custom extraction isn’t working as expected, then check JavaScript crawling is switched on. The xpath you copied might have been sat within some script. Would looooove a minty green or yellow tee
If you don’t have the greatest computer for handling crawls of big (e-commerce) sites, a pro tip is to set up a remote desktop and to use Screaming Frog there. Say bye to computing strain on your physical laptop!
Screaming Frog specific tip as many have already called out is Custom Extraction. I love using this to extract page type specific elements in order to quickly identify different page types (e.g. reviews element for PDPs, sort-button for PCPs, and author for Blogs). Just one of many ways of using this versatile feature.
I run SF in an instance of AWS on a virtual machine inside our corporate perimeter, so that it does not suffer the barriers we place on bad actors. The excluded zone includes work-from-home people like me, so the VM lets me crawl faster.