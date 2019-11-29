Screaming Frog Wins Double at the UK Search Awards

Posted 29 November, 2019 by Caroline Noades in News

Earlier last week the UK Search Awards was hosted at The Brewery in London and I was lucky enough to attend with some of the Screaming Frog team. The ceremony celebrates the very best achievements in the search industry and we were delighted to win not just one, but two search awards, doubling our success from last year.

Our night started off well as we won the award for the ‘Best Use of Search – Finance’ alongside our client Moneybarn for our creative SEO campaign and subsequent results for the client.

Just when we thought the night couldn’t get any better we were announced as winners for the ‘Best Low Budget Campaign’ with our client The Solar Centre, for our festive content campaign.

We were thrilled with our double win, especially competing against such tough competition. Well done to all the winners and nominees. We’re looking forward to what 2020 will bring and hope to be making a return!