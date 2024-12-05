A Hat-Trick Of UK Search Awards For Screaming Frog

Posted 5 December, 2024 by Ben Fuller in Events

In the Bloomsbury big top, the Screaming Frog team net 3 awards.

Having been shortlisted for 8 categories, across both SEO and PPC, the Screaming Frog team headed to the 2024 UK Search Awards with aspirations of adding some more silverware to an ever growing trophy cabinet.

Hosted by the very funny comedian Russel Kane, the nights entertainment and setting was befitting of housing the very best in the industry.

Following a tasty three-course meal, a record 76 awards were up for grabs. After our successes at previous UK Search Awards, and more recently, the UK Paid Search Awards, the team was excited to see what the night had in store.

First up, Screaming Frog scooped the award for Best Local Campaign (PPC): Large for its work with Core Sash Windows.

As a small London-based company, our campaigns went toe to toe with the likes of Anglian Home Improvements and Everest, showing that even in the face of huge competition from large, nationally recognised brands, a small local business can still effectively compete and deliver amazing returns if the channel is run with a laser focus and dynamic management.

Here’s what the Judges had to say:

“A campaign that was executed with a clear emphasis on strategic keyword selection and ongoing optimisation, highlighting a systematic approach to paid search. The team successfully navigated various challenges throughout the process, ultimately achieving positive outcomes and enhancing overall performance. By filtering out audiences less likely to be interested in the products, they significantly improved both conversion rates and spending efficiency.”

Following this success, it wasn’t long before the team collected the second award of the night, winning the category Best Use of Content Marketing: Large for InsureMyTrip.

From a combination of both SEO and PR, this project utilised the best of our in-house skills in ideation, data analysis, design and development and PR to produce a series of informative, inspirational and headline-grabbing content marketing campaigns that promoted IMT as a go-to resource in a competitive field.

Having earnt close to 1,000 pieces of international media coverage, with many target top-tier publications, we were delighted to see our dedication to media research and tailored outreach recognised. You can read more about our work with InsureMyTrip here.

The judges added:

“The use of data-driven hero content and trend-led insights was not only timely but also showcased a keen understanding of the market landscape. The integration of diverse data sets allowed for a more comprehensive approach, driving impressive results across a range of content. Particularly noteworthy was the ability to balance short-term and long-term themes, diversifying campaign narratives in a way that kept the strategy both fresh and consistent. The detailed research and creative execution shone through, resulting in a strong, data led, and targeted strategy that set a high bar for success.”

Our final award came in the form of Best Use of Social Media in a Search Campaign: Large for our work with Abbott, a multinational medical devices and health care company.

Exceeding targets, our expert judgement was leant on as we approached the campaign in a way that hadn’t been considered previously by the client, resulting in a two pronged approach of both awareness and return.

Using this activity as a case study, Abbott are now seeding future campaigns with new highly relevant audiences that weren’t previously accessible and we are already seeing the fruits of these labours in their subsequent activities.

The judges thoughts acknowledged this:

“The creative strategy of targeting users at varying brand awareness levels across different phases demonstrates a sophisticated understanding of the customer journey. Running the campaign in two stages was a strategic move that effectively supported the achievement of targets, and the inclusion of an awareness phase was a smart addition to enhance engagement. An impressive, yet often overlooked, success of this campaign was the ability to create personalised ads while overcoming the notorious challenges of connecting with local teams.”.

Now with a hat-trick of awards in hand, there was nothing left to do but celebrate on the dance floor!

Thank you to Don’t Panic Events for hosting another brilliant UK Search Awards ceremony; you’ve made a particular group of Frogs, very happy indeed!

Head over to our case studies to read more about our award-winning work across SEO, PPC, Digital PR and more.