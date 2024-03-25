UK Paid Media Awards 2024 – Screaming Frog Wins Best Use of LinkedIn Ads

Posted 25 March, 2024 by Matt Hopson in Events

After the amazing news that the Screaming Frog PPC team were finalists at this year’s Paid Media Awards, the wait was finally over, so on Thursday the team found their suits and headed out to a glitzy evening in Marble Arch.

Surrounded by the best and brightest in the industry, the team settled down to enjoy the welcome drinks and delicious three-course meal, but also nervously waited for our category to be called.

We didn’t need to wait long, with the “Best Use of LinkedIn Ads” finalists being called in the first batch of awards.

The calibre of shortlist was high and so after hearing the finalists being announced we were very pleased to hear our name called again, but this time as overall category winners!

With the nervousness now replaced with pride, the team were able to enjoy the rest of the awards ceremony and live entertainment, safe in the knowledge that we would be leaving the night award-winners.

Whilst the award is obviously amazing recognition of the work the team puts into our campaigns, the feedback and comments from the judges (and other nominees) is something we’re especially proud of:

“The campaign performance speaks for itself, with a remarkable increase in lead volume compared to the target.” “Their [Screaming Frog’s] deep understanding of the platform was evident… they did a fantastic job”

Thanks to the Don’t Panic team for a great night and congratulations again to all the finalists and winners!