The brightonSEO Crawling Clinic April ’25

Posted 31 March, 2025 by Mark Porter in Events

Somehow it’s almost April, which means we’re not far away from heading down to the sunny (hopefully) coast of Brighton for the biannual brightonSEO.

We’re exhibiting once again, but we have moved very slightly from our usual spot…!

You can now find us next to our old spot, in a slightly bigger plot and with a shiny new stand.

Come and meet the team and discuss any issues you’re experiencing, our exciting version 21 features, things you’d like to see added to the SEO Spider, and more.

We’re also offering a full 2-week trial licence, and the team are more than happy to give you a primer on how best to use it.

As always, we’ll also be stocked up on some brand new never-before-seen SF merch…!

GreenSEO Meet-up

If you’re heading down early, we’re once again supporting the GreenSEO Meetup, taking place on the Wednesday evening (9th April). If you’re interested in how SEO practices can contribute to reducing the environmental impact of websites, you’ll definitely want to attend.

We look forward to seeing you all next week. Safe travels!