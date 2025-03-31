The brightonSEO Crawling Clinic April ’25

Mark Porter

Posted 31 March, 2025 by in Events

The brightonSEO Crawling Clinic April ’25

Somehow it’s almost April, which means we’re not far away from heading down to the sunny (hopefully) coast of Brighton for the biannual brightonSEO.

We’re exhibiting once again, but we have moved very slightly from our usual spot…!

You can now find us next to our old spot, in a slightly bigger plot and with a shiny new stand.

Come and meet the team and discuss any issues you’re experiencing, our exciting version 21 features, things you’d like to see added to the SEO Spider, and more.

We’re also offering a full 2-week trial licence, and the team are more than happy to give you a primer on how best to use it.

As always, we’ll also be stocked up on some brand new never-before-seen SF merch…!

GreenSEO Meet-up

If you’re heading down early, we’re once again supporting the GreenSEO Meetup, taking place on the Wednesday evening (9th April). If you’re interested in how SEO practices can contribute to reducing the environmental impact of websites, you’ll definitely want to attend.

We look forward to seeing you all next week. Safe travels!

Mark is a self-confessed geek who has always had a love/hate relationship with blogging, coupled with an addiction to buying domain names. Outside of SEO, Mark loves Manchester United, gadgets and games. If anyone can beat him at FIFA he will happily buy them a drink.

1 Comment

  • thinktech 4 days ago

    Excited for brightonSEO this April! Looking forward to checking out your new stand and exploring the latest updates in SEO Spider. The 2-week trial sounds like a great opportunity to test out the new features. Also, the GreenSEO Meetup is an amazing initiative—sustainability in SEO is definitely a topic worth discussing. See you there!

