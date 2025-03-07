From Baby Bottles to Business Meetings: Navigating the Return to Work after Maternity Leave

Posted 7 March, 2025 by Mairead Folan in Culture

As International Women’s Day approaches, I’ve been reflecting on my return to work after maternity leave – a whirlwind of emotions, from excitement to full-blown panic. Would I still know what I was doing? Would my team still need me? More importantly, would I remember how to hold a conversation that didn’t involve nap schedules and nappies?

Leaving my daughter for the first time was tough – I’d spent months being her entire world, and now I was stepping back into mine. The guilt, the worry, the endless thoughts of is she okay? ran through my head constantly. But there was also a little thrill at the idea of drinking a hot cup of coffee while sitting down and using my brain in a way that didn’t involve guessing why a tiny human was crying.

Returning to work after maternity leave is a huge transition, one that many parents can find both exciting and overwhelming. For those preparing for their return, here are some key takeaways that helped make my experience smoother.

Stay Connected During Mat Leave

One thing that made the transition smoother was the incredible support from Screaming Frog. Throughout maternity leave, I never felt forgotten. My team regularly checked in, not just on me, but on my daughter too. I was invited to team lunches, making me feel like I was still part of the gang. This definitely made the first day back easier, as it meant I didn’t feel like a stranger walking back into the office.

If you’re an employer, make an effort to stay in touch with team members on maternity leave. Simple check-ins, invitations to social events (even better if they’re baby-friendly), and sharing company updates can go a long way in making new parents feel valued. And as the employee, don’t hesitate to maintain light communication with colleagues – it can help ease the transition.

Prepare for the Emotional Rollercoaster

Then came my first week back—and wow, it was weird. My inbox felt like a minefield, my brain felt like mush, and imposter syndrome hit hard. For the first month or two, I struggled to find my rhythm, questioning my role and whether I was still of value.

Turns out this is very normal, and most new parents feel this way when returning. So, expect to feel out of sync at first, give yourself grace and allow time to adjust. If possible, schedule a phased return, starting with a few days a week or shorter hours to gradually build up to your full workload.

Thankfully, my team welcomed me back with open arms (and, cake, prosecco and balloons). They reassured me that it was normal to feel a little lost at first, and that soon enough, I’d be back to business as usual. And they were right – after a little time, it felt like I’d never been away.

Embrace the Chaos

Flexibility has been key, too. No one—no one—can prepare you for the onslaught of colds, coughs, and mystery viruses that come with starting nursery. Within the first month, I quickly realised that just because my daughter was supposed to be at nursery, it didn’t mean she would be.

I’m lucky to have family nearby to help with childcare when needed, but it’s been a real eye-opener. There were days I had everything planned out – meetings scheduled; to-do lists prepped – only to have it all thrown into chaos by a 3 a.m. projectile vomit. The juggle is real, and flexibility is key. If I’ve had to work from home because she’s been unwell, my team has been incredibly understanding, which has made all the difference.

Don’t be afraid to communicate with managers about the need for flexibility. If you don’t already, start the conversation with your employer about considering implementing family-friendly policies like flexible hours, hybrid working and support for working parents.

Parent Culture

Luckily, I wasn’t the only one navigating this journey – I was one of three (although the team probably didn’t feel as lucky!) to go on maternity leave last year. So, not only are we learning how to adjust to this ‘working mum’ life, but so is the rest of the company.

Having multiple new parents in the company has normalised conversations around balancing work and parenting, making it easier for everyone to manage expectations.

I’m sure all kinds of scenarios will pop up, but so far, I haven’t felt like being a mum has held me back from doing my job. It’s also reassuring for others in the company – if they ever go on maternity or paternity leave, they can see first-hand that becoming a parent doesn’t mean pressing pause on their career.

And finally, the biggest lesson I’ve learned, you can’t do it all – at least not perfectly. Some days, work takes priority; other days, my daughter does and that’s ok. Learning to set boundaries, delegate tasks and be kind to myself is crucial in managing both roles successfully.

Returning to Work After Maternity Leave: Key Tips

Stay in touch with your employer and colleagues during maternity leave.

Give yourself time to adjust and embrace the chaos – sickness and surprises will happen!

Consider a phased return if possible

Lean on your team for support and don’t hesitate to ask for help.

Set realistic expectations and be flexible with your schedule.

If you’re lucky enough to have a team as brilliant as mine, you’ll soon realise that while you’ve been busy raising a tiny human, your place at work has been waiting for you all along.

Now, if only I could bring that nap time at 1pm policy into the office…