The brightonSEO Crawling Clinic April ’23

Posted 11 April, 2023 by Dan Sharp in Events

Pre-covid the Screaming Frog team had a lot of fun running a couple of crawling clinics at the legendary brightonSEO. We’re pleased to say we’ll be back next week to help with your crawling questions.

The idea behind the crawling clinic is that you’re able to meet the team and chat about any crawling issues you’re experiencing, how best to tackle them, and any feature requests you’d like to see for the software – or just pick up some SF swag.

Come & Chat About Crawling

We’ll be on the main exhibition floor (space 25) on Thursday 20th and Friday 21st of April throughout the day. You don’t need to book anything in advance, you can just come over and chat to us at our crawling clinic stand. We’ll be on hand to chat about anything crawling or SEO.

We will also be listening to feedback, taking feature requests and we might even share tidbits about what’s coming up in version 19 of the SEO Spider.

Our team will be at the various pre and after parties – and we’re equally at home hearing SEO rants over a beverage, or two.

If you’re attending the conference, then also make sure you pick up the latest edition of the Screaming Frog brightonSEO beer mats for your collection.

Managing Crawling & Indexing Training Course

As usual, we’re running the Managing Crawling & Indexing workshop at brightonSEO on the Wednesday (19th April) with SEO veteran Charlie Williams.

If you want a better understanding of how search engines visit, interpret and index your site, this course is for you. If you’d like to join the workshop there’s still a few places left, and there will even be some SF swag for attendees.

Hopefully see you all next week!