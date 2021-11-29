The Screaming Frog & BrightonSEO Charity Five-a-Side Tournament

Posted 29 November, 2021 by Patrick Langridge in Events

We’re delighted to announce that Screaming Frog & BrightonSEO are coming together to host a charity five-a-side football tournament next summer in London!

2022 will mark 4 years since the last BrightonSEO 5-a-side, and just like the FIFA World Cup, it’s once again time for the footballing giants of the SEO and digital world to come together, break bread, and compete for one of the least coveted trophies in all of search. We had a blast last time around –

Relive the magic of the last tournament in the video of our famous 9-2 win in #ElCrawlico last time around ;)

Not only are we pleased to help host a fun social event for the SEO community, raising money and awareness for charities is very important to us. For instance, we recently raised £8,835 in our charity auction for SeeSaw, and our regular bake off events for Macmillan Cancer Support are a great cause and always very popular internally.

The key bits of info for the Screaming Frog & BrightonSEO charity 5-a-side tournament are –

When: Thursday 14th July 2022

1.30pm to 5.30pm Where: Powerleague Shoreditch, Braithwaite Street, Off Bethnal Green Road, Shoreditch, London, E1 6GJ (view on Google maps)

£100 (+VAT) per team to enter. of all the collected entry fees will be donated to a charity of the winning team’s choice. Format: 16 teams beginning in a group stage format (4 groups of 4 teams), before moving to knock out fixtures to determine a winner!

We strongly encourage teams to create their own custom, creative football kits, but the venue has bibs if required! Winners: Trophies for the winners and runners up, plus a case of beer for the winning team!

Squads of up to 7 players per team, with 5 on the pitch at any one time (rolling substitutions). This is an inclusive event so all genders and mixed teams are welcome to participate. Agencies and in-house both welcome! Supporters: Supporters and fans are very welcome, there’s plenty of space to watch and cheer your team on. We encourage songs, banners and tifo!

BBQ catering and post-match drinks. After after: Plenty of pubs nearby for further post-match analysis!

The event also includes FA qualified referees, all pitch hire, ball hire and bib hire, though we do encourage teams to make their own bespoke football kits! We have full use of changing rooms and shower facilities, as well as bar and hospitality facilities too. Any other questions or things we might have missed, please do slide into my DMs on Twitter.

We’re excited and honoured to co-host the event with our friends at BrightonSEO, and look forward to the early exchanges of inter-agency banter about the tournament at the next BrightonSEO in April 2022. Make sure to register your tickets for that now.

One last plug – register here to participate in the Screaming Frog & BrightonSEO five-a-side :)