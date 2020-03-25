Screaming Frog Log File Analyser Update – Version 4.0

Posted 25 March, 2020 by screamingfrog in Screaming Frog Log File Analyser

I am pleased to announce the release of the Screaming Frog Log File Analyser 4.0, codenamed ‘Stay At Home’.

If you’re not already familiar with the Log File Analyser tool, it allows you to upload your server log files, verify search engine bots, and get valuable insight into search bot behavior when crawling your website.

While everyone has more important things on their minds at this time, this small release includes limited, but essential updates that will help improve tracking of evergreen Googlebot and Bingbot and more.

Let’s jump straight to them.

1) Wildcard User-Agent Matching

You’re now able to use wildcard matching when configuring user-agents you wish to import into a project. This makes it far more flexible, particularly when user-agents strings change regularly, such as the new evergreen Googlebot and Bingbot.

You can choose from our pre-defined list of common search engine bots, or configure your own.

The default user-agent wildcard matching for Googlebot and Bingbot has also been updated to improve tracking of their ‘evergreen’ version naming.

In reality, Google are still going to be crawling with their old Chrome 41 user-agent as discussed here. Chrome 41 represents the Googlebot that makes the initial HTTP request to fetch the HTML of a page. The updated Chrome versions, are the Googlebot which renders the page.

2) Remove Parameters

You’re now able to supply a list of parameters to strip from URLs and consolidate when you import log files.

This is available in the ‘new’ project configuration and is particularly useful when you have known parameters or issues, and need to consolidate data.

3) New JSON Timestamp Support

In version 3.0, we provided support for log files in JSON format. There isn’t a common standard, so we have utilised customer provided JSON formats, and provided support for as many as possible.

This support has now been extended further to cover some less common JSON timestamp examples we have been provided by users. All you need to do is drag and drop in log files (or folders) as usual, and the Log File Analyser will automatically detect the format and analyse them.

Thanks to everyone for their examples, and keep them coming!

4) Java 11 Update

While this will make little practical difference to many users, behind the scenes we have updated to Java 11. Our SEO Spider will be following soon.

More To Come

As outlined above, this is just a small update for now. However, there’s lots more to come and please do keep sending in your feature requests with what you’d like to see in the Log File Analyser.

If you’re looking for inspiration for log file analysis, then check out our guide on 22 ways to analyse log files for SEO.

As always, thanks to the SEO community for your support, and please let us know if you experience any issues with version 4.0. Keep safe, well and mostly inside for now!