Screaming Frog Charity Auction

Believe it or not, one the most common questions we get asked isn’t related to our services or the SEO spider, it’s related to our merch. Whether it’s via email or Twitter DM, people regularly get in touch to find out how they can get their hands on one of our highly coveted hoodies or a simple but timeless branded T-shirt.

Screaming Frog merch is strictly only available through giveaways, competitions and conferences: until now. For the first time ever, we’re offering people the chance to guarantee themselves a hoody or t-shirt through a charity auction, with 100% of the proceeds going to SeeSaw.

SeeSaw is a charity that’s local to us, providing grief support for children, young people and their families in Oxfordshire. They help to reduce the emotional, psychological and mental health consequences of bereavement. You can find out more information about SeeSaw and how they help here.

The Screaming Frog hoodies are usually the most popular of all our merch, and only a select few people have managed to snag one over the years. However, for this auction we have 20 up for grabs available in all sizes (Unisex – Small through to XXL).

As well as this we also have 20 of Fruit of the Loom’s finest Screaming Frog branded T-shirts, available in a range of colours, kindly modelled by our very own SEO Rockstar, Oliver Brett:

If you’ve ever just wanted to ‘buy one’, now is your chance. The cost is just giving well to charity.

The auction will run until 16th September, and to be in with a chance of securing a hoody or T-shirt, all you have to do is tweet us your bid using the hashtag #sfcharityauction.

All bids will be closely monitored by us, and once the auction has finished we’ll get in touch with the top 40 bidders. The top 20 highest bidders will receive a hoody, and the next 20 bidders will receive a T-shirt.

If you’d rather bid confidentially, that’s fine too. You can email us at support@screamingfrog.co.uk and bids will also be in contention.

Once the auction has finished we’ll be in touch to collect the details of the lucky bidders, as well as advise on how to make your charity donation.

On top of all of this, Screaming Frog will match winning donations up to a total of £2,500. The cost of merchandise, postage etc will also be covered by us (obviously!).

A few things to note –

In the event that there are multiple bids of the same amount, winners will be chosen at random.

Bids can be placed in GBP or USD, but USD will be converted to GBP to compare bids based upon the exchange rate when we analyse winners.

Bids should be whole pounds or dollars (or will be rounded to it by us).

If winning bidders fail to donate, then the next highest bidder will be chosen.

Screaming Frog ‘s decision on winners will be final.

Don’t miss your chance to secure yourself some Screaming Frog merch, and help a great cause in the process.