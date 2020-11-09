Screaming Frog 10 Year Anniversary Giveaway
screamingfrog
Posted 9 November, 2020 by screamingfrog in Screaming Frog SEO Spider
Screaming Frog 10 Year Anniversary Giveaway
10 Years ago we released the Screaming Frog SEO Spider, without any real expectation. It was built for fun and with love, mostly in evenings and weekends to be used just by me originally. It solved problems I was having, and then we thought it might help others too.
It turns out, it did. Despite it looking like this.
The simple data-first UI has been completely revolutionised, by adding MOAR tabs.
Fast-forward to 2020 and we’ve grown to an amazing team of around 40 (from agency and software), with hundreds of thousands of users worldwide having been the first to market with features like JavaScript rendering, structured data validation, and we built an SEO Log File Analyser (for the 3 SEOs who manage to get them from clients). Some of the biggest brands, agencies and even some search engines use our software.
There’s been so many challenges over the past 10 years, but we’ve remained focused on listening to users, building the product and features they want, and providing the best support available. This has always been natural, as we live the same life as our users (as SEOs ourselves), experiencing the same day-to-day pain points. It’s been an amazing journey and you can read about our story here.
While I am not one for great reflection just yet as the story continues, I just hope we’ve played a small role in making SEOs lives easier, and the industry do their jobs a bit better.
Most importantly, we could not have done it without the support of the SEO community. It’s unique. The feature requests, feedback and support we’ve received from all over the world has been incredible, so thank you to everyone who has played a role in the direction, development and continued evolution.
OG Hoodie Giveaway
Rather than ’10 Things I’ve Learnt In 10 Years’ or a coordinated dance routine with the team, what better way to celebrate 10 years, than giveaway 10 year old Screaming Frog hoodies?
While these haven’t really been loitering in the swag loft (attic for those outside the UK) for a decade, they are the original design and hoodies we first made and gave out to the team and close friends many years ago. Available only in black.
Here’s some of our team picking them up from SF HQ recently, while practicing social distancing.
We’ll also send you some SF stickers for your laptop.
We ran out of laptops.
How To Win
In total we have 100 OG hoodies to giveaway. All you need to do to have a chance to win is leave a comment below with the feature you’d like to see next.
While unique and interesting features are appreciated, the winners will be randomly selected and we will be in touch with regards to sizes and sending them to you – so do make sure you use your real email in the comment. You can be anywhere in the world, which has international post from the UK to enter. The giveaway is one entry per person.
You don’t need to worry about providing us with your email address, we promise not to use it for anything promotional; we are just giving away super cool hoodies.
The competition will end in 7 days’ time on the 16th of November ’20. Good luck everyone!
Update – I just want to say a big thank you to everyone who has taken to the time to comment below. Just a day after the giveaway, there’s over 600 comments – with amazing feedback, some hilarious, and many too kind. I have read every single one, and have been adding and adjusting our development list of features.
I won’t be able to reply directly to all of them, but they are really appreciated. You all rock. Thank you as well for so many kind words, we are really touched.
I am here for the hoody but I stayed for the Screaming Frog.
10 years already?! Wow! And it’s still one of my favourite tools!
I’d love an integration feature of some sort. Having it as an add-on or even a plugin on a CMS to crawl the site at will.
I wish you all the best!
Congratulations on your 10 year anniversary.
Hey SF, I’d love to see more options on the visualization side of things…and one of those hoodies in my closet!
I’ve always wanted a mobile vs desktop parity feature to make the whole process 1000x faster!
Congrats, my favourite tool forever. Happy birthday!
Hey,
Congratulation ! I’m only 27 so i cannot lie and say i’m using Screaming Frog from the start but i actually use it every day (except for days off, and trust me as a french we have a lot of days off).
It would be amazing to connect your tools with data studio api.
Larry B
Ten years old hoodies? Hopefully no moth holes . Happy anniversary!
Came for the tool, stayed for the hoodie. Happy birthday!
Congratulations:)
Congrats on your 10th anniversary. Keep growing. You can add some analytics features in your next version and how about voice search option ?
Congratulations team! If I’d had to guess, I thought I first used SF around 2008. Here’s to the next 10!
2020 is ending so the screaming frog can relax and riddip a minute right now….
Would love to see your tool in use, and its the perfect time for our company.
Also, Comment # 666 here …. !
Lots of water under your bridges. You started as a small alternative to become almost a de facto industry leader.
You grow with your users and for users, so happy birthday and let’s see how to celebrate another 10 years together.
Congrats Screaming Frog, 10th anniversary celebration
No day without THE frog!
Congratulatuions for beeing the only “must have SEO Tool” for 10 years now.
Screaming Frog is a solid tool for our armoury! It would be great to have more mobile features such as tap targets. It would also be great to have a hoodie to rep the Frog :)
Love Screaming Frog! A chrome web extension would be sweet! Thank you all
Love SF! Where would we be without it. This may already exist but in would love to be able to schedule crawls. One of my clients needs daily mobile and desktop site speed data, which means two crawls a day with the page speed insights api. Automating that could save me 30 minutes a day :)
Happy birthday SF. I’ve been with you for 8 of those years. Madness! I’d love to see a nice data studio integration next. Cheers x
Since everything in screaming frog is great and so helpful for analysis, i would ask to “drastic change in UI of the tool”
I would love to see a new UI for Screaming
Congratulations!!
Happy Birthday and congrats on your 10th Anniversary.
SF is one of my most favorite SEO tools!
I’d like to see a Browser and/or CMS Plugin (as well as one of your Hoodies in my closet )
Congratulations on 10 amazing years! I’d love to see more integrations with other SEO tools, like SEMRush !
Cheers!
Happy 10th anniversary to my favorite frooooooog !
I’d really like to compare a new VS old crawl.
Take Care Guys
Congrats Screaming Frog! I’d like to be able to save spider settings – I crawl a lot of subfolders and often forget to uncheck the box. Love the tool though! New grammar and spelling checks are most welcome.
I’m an enormous SF evangelist and have been for years! I’d love one of these hoodies, would pay for it if that were possible, thanks!
Hey! Thank you so much and congrats on your 10 years! :D I would love to see a comparison between 2 crawls.
I would love to have One of those hoodies!
A comparison to a previous crawl option would be cool! Happy 10 years Screaming Frog!
Hi !
Would like to have a link between indexability of a page and if it’s indexed on GSC.
Bye
Been using ScreamingFrog for a few years as an important tool as a part of my SEO Audits.
Kindly ask you to send me a hoodie size M to beautiful Costa Rica. Pura vida.
Thanks
Gimme da hoodie !
Let me be the smartest in France !
Love the !
I need that swag in my life!
In terms of new features, I’d love be to be able to update without a fresh install – makes updating in an enterprise setting a pain in the butt when you need IT to authenticate.
Congrats! I would love to see a fuller featured network graph generator to help others throughout my company and on the client side better understand how a site hangs together. Right now I do it in python but it isn’t always so pretty.
Congrats!
I need this hoodie!!
Thanks for the amazing tool and happy 10! Would love to see more visualizations to help with reporting.
Wow, 10 years already? How about a Diff function for crawls? If there is one I overlooked, please ignore that and pick my comment anyway ;)
Congrats!! This is one of my fav tools. Even loving your log analyser.
Love SF! Been my favourite crawler for years.
Some kind of remote version that allows you to start a crawl remotely would be cool. Not necessarily have the ability to export reports to a phone or tablet – but simply start and crawl during your commute ready for when you arrive?
Hopefully that makes sense! Haha
Happy birthday to the frog team!
Hi magic team, I’d like to have a raspberry version of SF ;)
️!
Congrats guys – thanks for putting out one of the most essential tools and the SEO’s toolbox
Happy anniversary! Lots of love for such a good tool – althought Id die for some filtering without having to use regex!!
Wow congratulations! How do you improve the tool that already gives so much?
I have nothing, but I’d looooooove a hoodie!
Congratulations to the anniversary. I am a big fan of Screaming and would love to win a hoodie
Hey crazyfrog team, i woul like to see an easy feat to see indexed pages (e.g. google) and compared with sitemap urls. Ya know what i mean ?
And yes i woul like to have the sweater.
Cheers
Hi folks, it’d interesting upload all reports to bigquery and do cron Jobs with it. Congratulations.
Congrats on 10 years! I use the frog nearly every day and will be crossing my fingers for a hoodie :)
It’s true! You can do anything in the Screaming Frog hoddie!
Happy 10 Year Anniversary!
Here for a hoodie, but i’d love to see 2 features:
– a simple side by side analysis of 2 crawls
– ability to configure flags for differences in rendered vs. source html
congrats on ten years!!
I’ve been sharing with other marketing pros your Spider tool for years. Excited to see you hit an amazing milestone, a decade. Keep thriving and stay safe during these crazy times and look forward to sharing your brand for another 10 years!
#hoodieseason is here
Hi, would like to see a comparison of actual pages and those listed on google and those not. Useful for large websites, that may have low quality pages. Or even comparison to sitemap.
Yes a large hoody would be good.
We love the Frog! I’ve used it for years and trained my dev teams on using it for testing.
Would love to see a feature for looking at rendered text and links differences between desktop and mobile versions of a page render.
Unashamedly trying to blag a new hoodie, since my eldest wore my old one to work and got paint all over it.
That said, comparing indexable or sitemapped uris with actually indexed ones would be a nice touch.
I had less budget for my SEO Project and poor technical knowledge, suffering a lot to handle dynamic e-commerce site then I figured out Screaming Frog through someone article post in Linkedin and yes I did successful solved all internal issues, especially on-page ranking factors signal & crawling issue. Hmm, frog you made me Technical SEO expert from a marketing background. I’m staying with you since 2015. Wishing you keep Roack more more Year… Happy 10 Years Anniversary
Jeez, a decade really flew by. Screaming frog has aways been a required tool in my marketing arsenal.
However I’ve also been able to use it in my InfoSec side gigs. It truly is an great tool developed by amazing people!
Forgot to add the featured I’d love to see… By far the only thing I’m crossing my fingers for is a mobile version, something I can use on the go when a laptop isn’t available
Congrats on 10 years!
Congrats!! You guys saved my life many times!
Hi ScreamingFrog, Still an excellent product and using almost daily.
I would like to add CRUX data to the scans, as this will be where Google will use in their ranking signals.
Congrats on your Anniversary! You’ve built a great tool. As addition to the indexability report, it would be interesting to see if page is actually indexed.
I’d love to see a ‘remote control’ for SF! A mobile app or mobile site that hooks up to my machine and I can check in on a crawl remotely or start / pause one whilst I’m away from my machine.
Fully understand that a fully mobile SF tool wouldn’t really make sense, but there’s definitely some wins from being able to interact with the desktop flavour of Screaming Frog.
An easier way to export the duplicate urls, now it’s kind a messy.
Would love the sweater :-)
SF was the first tool I learnt at the start of my SEO career – big thanks for making the best crawler. New addition if possible would be to include more information about hreflang errors for instance hreflang tag conflicting with canonical tags or hreflang tag missing self referential tag.
I would love to be able to export to sheets!
And to choose multiple reports to download as seperate tabs instead of seperate spreadsheets.
The simple things
I love Luke’s idea! Start the crawl from my phone as I’m preparing coffee in the morning, have it all finished and ready to be analysed by the time I sit down in front of my computer.
Great tool! I have 2 suggestions:
1. To see whether a page is indexed by Google rather than indexable.
2. A way to use the pages found an ability to ‘add pages’ to give a better structure with a prompt that the site map is not good for SEO.
Can never have too many hoodies! And congratulations on developing an amazing tool
Hi Sfrog,
I woukd like to see an integration with Adobe analytics.
Cheers!
Giovanni
I am using screaming frog from last 2 years Love the way it helped me in my overall seo journey
Hey, congratulations on the 10th anniversary. I would like to see the following features in future updates:
– Set a custom cookie for crawl
– Comparison of 2 crawls
Export of how much smaller GIFs could be made if they were rotated.
Congrats on 10 years!
Integration with Webmaster tools, Moz, Majestic, etc. to automatically pull in top pages, 404s, 302s, etc for a scan, since those services can missreport the status a lot. Even nicer if that could be done on a scheduled basis.
Happy birthday to a product I love.
Not a feature but can you guys add a echoing frog croak while the app is loading.
God knows I want the hoodie .
Small but helpful: I would love to have a notification a few days before my license expires. Once I was working with a client at their HQ and the license expired just the day before. Would have been great to get a heads up, as the subscription is not auto renewing.
10 years of success, 10 years of recognition! You are the best!
Congratz, great job! Remember when years ago I found Screaming frog and it has been one of my favourite tools during inhouse marketing jobs and in Agency SEO jobs! Would love to win a hoodie and make my colleagues and friends so jealous!
Congratulations on an amazing 10 years! Thank you for making a tool without which the role I do today would not be in existence. Well it would be but Xenu just didn’t cut it back in those days so we would never have got here!
I would love to be able to see which links go to a PDF (if this is already a thing then someone educate me!)
More importantly I would love a hoodie!
Congrats on 10 years!! Love SF so much! The feature I’d love to see the most, or hear, is a subtle frog scream notification when the crawler encounters specific criteria you’ve designated before launching a crawl. Ex. I want to know how many pages have a noindex tag. I’d hear 10k subtle frog screams during the course of the crawl and think to myself, “wow, I definitely need to look into their usage of no index. Thanks Screaming Frog!”
Hahah! This would be a great easter egg.
Hey Freddie,
Thanks for your comment. You should be able to click on the PDF in the top window, then click on the ‘inlinks’ tab at the bottom to populate the lower window pane.
This will show you all links to the PDF (or any URLs!)
Cheers.
Dan
Only improvement would be to hear a sound of a screaming frog upon completion of a crawl.
I always open a screaming frog in youtube when doing bigger crawls
The ability to automatically open files after they’ve downloaded (rather than have to find them).
List URLs blocked/isolated by canonical or noindex even if they are deep within the crawl tree (and list the crawl path for this so you can restructure as needed)
Hi, the feature I’d like to see next is Crawl Comparison. But The Rana rules anyway! :)
I love screaming frog! Maybe a new look to UI. Congrats!
Congratulations! I’ve been using this great tool for about 2 years. It really helped me and it’s my suggestion to the ones that need a deep and high level details of their website.
SF is almost as standard as having GSC and GA – incredible achievement.
I think it would be really cool of there was a “compare to other crawl” feature. Would be good to compare changes or discrepancies between devices/browsers/locations/bots/etc.
Screaming Frog helped me land my first job in SEO 10yrs ago. Did an audit using SF V1 and was selected for the job. I will always be in debt to the SF team.
The SF spider remains by far my favourite SEO tool, love the recent additions for dupe content & spelling/grammar. I’d like to see some more API integrations, potentially something with the NLP API?
Keep doing great work guys! Best crawler out there by a mile.
Congrats on anniversarry.
Keep up the excellent work!
I would like you include option to change user agent for free verdion as well.
BR,
Marko
I’m aware that it’s complicated, but it would be great if the analysis of each URL would inform whether it is indexed in Google.
Another feature I would consider would be to be able to export the reports to an external database (MySQL, BigQuery,…).
Congratulations on these 10 years!
PICK ME PERLEEEEZE
Oh wait yeah, I need to suggest a new feature.
It’s really tricky when you’ve made such an incredible tool (I hope this sucking up gets me brownie points), to suggest a new feature.
I think you could maybe add a button which Rick rolls someone.
Thanks in advance for implementing this much needed and useful feature.
Congrats on the anniversary. Hands down best SEO tool and you know it.
Never go cloud, keep it real.
I’m size L by the way ❤️
Happy 10 year anniversary! How exciting! Those hoodies look SO comfy. Thank you for always making me look like I understand what I’m talking about when all I’ve really done was run a SF crawl.
Provide an easy cloud-based service/solution
Congrats on 10 years.
I’d love to see a subscription based cloud service. Some folks can spin up a VM on azure of similar. Some can’t.
Thank you for an amazing product. Cheers to 10 and many more!
Screaming Frog is already perfect so don’t need anything else.
Since 10 years the frog is the favorite pet (for my daughter). Thanks too you guys!
I’ve been using Screaming Frog for years and yet I still keep learning new tricks to be more effective with it, so it’s hard to think of a specific new feature (as someone will probably point out it’s already in there, and I’ve just been oblivious)… Luke’s idea of a remote control is a good one, along with anything that helps alleviate the problem of failing internet connections halfway through a crawl…
Congrats on 10 years – it’s the same anniversary as my self-employment began, so I’m glad I timed it after Screaming Frog launched, or I’d have struggled a lot more with projects over the years!
Congrats on 10 years of a great tool!
How about an auto-renewing subscription? Would love to set it and forget it.
This is coming as an option :-) Sorry it’s taken so long! And thank you!
I want an indexation feature! Knowing if my pages are indexed (not only indexable) would be wonderful !
That first screenshot… What a throwback to long days of audits! I would love to see an app which can run / push notifications.
Hi, would like to see a comparison of actual pages and those listed on google and those not. Useful for large websites, that may have low quality pages. Or even comparison to sitemap.
Yes a large hoody would be good.
Beanie hats. That’s what you need to put out there. I would wear one every winter. Just a thought!
You mean like these in our 5 year giveaway? https://www.screamingfrog.co.uk/5-years/
If you win and we’ve still got some, I’ll send you one as well :-)
Happy birthday!
Even if the “Custom Link Positions” function is useful, it would be amazing to have the ability of crawling links only inside an element (or excluding links from certain elements).
Another geeky feature that would be appreciated is the ability of executing JS in a page and save its result (we store some info in JS variables).
Thanks for such an amazing tool!
10 years! Congrats! A feature I’d love to see would be a mobile app that connects to the desktop version and you can start crawls to pick up on desktop, or similarly a “ScreamingFrog Lite” version for mobile.
Congrats on 10 years! Agree with lots of the comments about a mobile version and auto-renewing of licences, it’s our most used tool so will make managing the licences easier.
Happy 10 yr anniversary to the screaming frog crew! One of my favorite tools. Keep up the good work.
Sheduling tasks logs please. Very often scheduled tasks fail and it is difficult to investigate the source of the problem
OMG. I already have stickers from Screaming Frog, but now I have the need of that amazing hoodie!!!!
I would like to see some tools related to keywords (for example, something like a keyword tracker) or more tools related to Search Console (for example, usability problems from SC) or even some reports about mobile problems (like Search Console does)… I think these things would be amazing in SF!!
Congratulations!
Adding some graphics would be wonderful !
Take care of you
Fabrice
Congrats to all!
I would love to have a search volume data for queries.
Next feature: Export to database table. Local SQL/MySQL fine but preference to allow for storage of the tables that you can currently export to csv to a database table.
Ideally timestamped and appended to existing table (so you can diff a crawl history)
The system already stores locally in .dbseospider format, but having the ability to upsert/overwrite or create new SQL tables would be very useful for automating checks, comparisons, gaps etc at scale. Excel/csv is fine but there’s a hop skip and a jump to get them imported and data-typed/formatted.
Native export to store report results in BQ, Azure SQL or a local equivalent would allow for routine reporting and crawling with the core data stored in a way that could be consumed at scale. Current workaround is to dump csv into a local folder synced with blob storage, then use data factory to clean up and upsert to master database tables. Building that as an option in the tool would make life a lot easier
Example use case – custom search results showing which pages have/do not have Google Analytics code or GTM tag
Each crawl then timestamped/dated.
Match against Google Analytics export to see what pages had code, when and which ones didn’t.
Same would be true for history of page meta – titles, H1 etc. Distinct count of instances over time gives you an idea of what changes, when and how many times in total
Can currently be done with csv but its a long-winded process. Run on schedule, dump to cloud DB, DB triggers stored procedure to match/join and dump out results into dashboard or table to be used in report.
Awesome thoughts, thank you!
Crawling back to you! I’d love to be able to crawl a site to find out the pages that have “schema” applied and the types that are being used (FAQ, product, list etc)
Hi Chad, you should be able to see this already, under the ‘Structured Data’ tab. Here’s a little tutorial – https://www.screamingfrog.co.uk/structured-data-testing-validation/
Thanks for making life easier for the last 10 years!
As for new features, some kind of integration with image optimisation / compression that you can then download would be amazing!
Thank
Brad
I’d like Screaming Frog to remember things like Speed settings globally so I don’t have to keep changing them each time I load it up
Indeed, having some “setup remembering” with a way to save different setups by tag for example, so we could switch from one specific setup to another.
Great tool anyway, and I have seen so much progress since the first version… Lost sight some years ago, but rediscovered it a few month ago, and glad to be a licensed user, as I use it every day or so!
Thanks, both! Does the custom configuration profiles not help here?
https://www.screamingfrog.co.uk/seo-spider/user-guide/general/#default-configuration
You can save any config as a profile, and load it back in with a click (this includes speed settings etc).
Thank you guys for an amazing work!
Had ScreamingFrog for 9 of those 10 years since I first started in SEO, and always number 1 on my list of tools!
Would love to see within image crawl a % and/or kB saving opportunity for uncompressed images if they were to be compressed!
Congratulations on ten years. SF is absolutely one of the best tools around. From time to time I fire up Xenu for little jobs so I know exactly how much you’ve given to the community
The feature I’d love more than anything else is to be able to query and report on the data directly, perhaps via the reports being saved as sql lite files that we can then use any-which-way.
Happy Birthday!
First met you guys in Brighton and loved SF right away.
Next thing: i Would like to see semi duplicate page. Second next thing: pages with thin content.
Hey Pieterjan, in version 13, we release near duplicate content (https://www.screamingfrog.co.uk/how-to-check-for-duplicate-content/), which should help here. Plus you can find ‘Low Content Pages’ under the ‘Content’ tab as well :-)
Thank you! Incredible tool. An interesting new feature might be the ability to compare current crawl with a historical crawl and automatically highlight changes/differences.
Congrats SF! Diff check canonicals with urls in sitemap :) cheers, jeroen
Congratulations! Your tool is invaluable to me.
Hey Screaming frog Team,
Congratulations on the successful completion of 10 years and thanks for this awesome tool. So regarding the feature, this is what I would love to see next; not sure how this can be implemented though;
As we already know that there are 200 + factors for the ranking in SERPS and each gets a different weightage. So suppose I enter 5/>5 competitor URLs, my domain URL and the target keyword; and if SF can provide a decision/output (as to which data point/s needs to be worked on more) by fetching the fixed set of data points (Say we select 15 of the 200+ factors or listed factor like, backlinks, dr (from semrush), backlinks from exact anchor text, indexed pages, internal links, internal links from same anchor text etc). This will help in taking much faster decision along with faster identification of key action points. Do let me know if the idea is properly conveyed or not :P
Congratulations on an incredible 10 years! ScreamingFrog is my absolute favourite SEO tool – it’s a bit of a running joke at my agency because I constantly bang on about it at any opportunity. This tool makes all SEO’s work so much easier and quicker! and I love the Google Analytics and ahrefs APIs :). A feature I’d like to see is duplicate content issues on non-canonicalised pages only
Hey Faye,
Thank you so much! Double check your settings under ‘Config > Content > Duplicates’ that the ‘Only Check Indexable Pages For Duplicates’ option is enabled. This is only for exact and near duplicates.
In the next version (not too far away), we’ll have better config options around duplicates for on-page elements (like titles, descriptions etc) as well, which I think you might be referring to!
Appreciate the thoughts!
Cheers.
Dan
Congrats on 10 years, here’s to 10 more! The ability to add multiple GSC instances when crawling multiple sites with a GA roll-up instance connected would be handy, also, automation of/connection to googlesheets
Started using the Frog in oooh, must be 2011, when I needed to “find all the title tags” from a client site – this was when I first started out on my own…and have been a user ever since.
Oh and it had to work on a Mac of course. BINGO!
One thing I’d like to see is something like an AWS plan, where I could just it run via the cloud as part of a subs plan? (sure, I know this can be setup, but would love to see it “out of the box”
Keep going Dan and the guys there – and here’s to the next 10 years!
Thanks to Screaming frog team ! My suggestion is a Google Big Query connector in order to save scheduled crawls online quickly !
Congrats on 10 years!
Congrats on your 10th Birthday! SF is one of my favorite SEO tools that I’ve been using since last 2 years…I would like to see click depth (crawl budget) of a url, if possible…
Happy 10 years SF! I’d be lost without my SF crawls – here’s to 10 more years :)
Congrats on 10 years guys!!! I think it would be killenrif you could export to Sheets. Many Regards!
I love technicalities. And I haven’t seen a tool more robust in handling detailed technical data and presenting to us. The tool itself acts like an SEO analyst ;)
Congratulations on your 10th anniversary.
Also, some suggested additions from my side :
I would love to see some free side tools like the “log file analyzer”, such tools help the entire community :)
Whenever a crawl completes, you should play some frog sounds. There could even be a sound shop for improved monetization Thanks guys for this great piece of software!
Happy 10 years! A historical comparison will be helpful I think plus a schema information. Cheers to more years…
I hope you pick the keyword stuffing comment: hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie, hoodie,
I’m a huge fan of Screaming Frog and everything you guys do. Happy 10 years!!! And thank you again for helping me out with those Linux scripts!
Cheers, Jordan! Haha, and no worries on the scripts!
Thank you for an amazing product. Provide an cloud-based service/solution.
You guys have created a beast, which is better in performance compared to other players.
It’s a need and not a option.. if you’re serious about business :)
Hi!
Congrats! I love your products.
I’d love to have a cloud version of SF with historical data and movements.
Cheers!
Would love for the plan to auto renew each year of for there to be some sort of notification that it’s due to expire. Congrats on 10 years!
Well done on 10 years! I’d love to see crawl comparisons as a feature or some kind of progress tracker to help see any spikes in issues. Keep up the good work!
I find Screaming Frog indispensable, and recommend it frequently, especially to new SEOs and very small business owners. I’d love to suggest a new amazing function, but y’all have most of what I need already. Thanks for all you do!!
Thanks, ScreamingFrog Team for this amazing tool! Can’t believe that I’m using this tool 7 years in a row and I hope I’ll be able to use it 7 more! It makes it so much easier to do SEO audits for my clients or just fix issues for my money sites with your tool! NO SiteBulb tool can stand in a way of your performance!
Good luck in the future from Uprankd Team!
Would be nice if you could add a function to import and save settings in “Custom > Search” and “Custom > Extraction” at the moment I can only save the configurations. Sometime I’m not sue 100% which settings file I need and have to load – check … .
Congrats for 10 years – Cheers to the next 10 years!
Peer
Cheers, Peer.
Yeah, you can save configuration profiles, which includes custom search and extraction. Maybe we need another option here, though!
Congratulations and Happy Birthday Screaming frog !!!
I would like Atinternet plugin in API part on Screaming frog tool (Google analytics alternative)
I want your Hoodie too :)
The feature I am looking for right now is that when you export the data to a CSV you kinda lose the numbers with the issues, let’s say a number of headings missing, I would like to export those overview kind of numbers as well.
Secondly, the hoodie is Op and I would like to have one in my home country. All the way a Frogday.
Congrats for the 10 years! I personally would love to have native way to export/push/update crawl results into a BigQuery (or similar) database, to help us speed up analysis and reporting across the organization.
Thank you for making my life easier over the last few years I’ve used the tool!
A feature I’d love to see if an internal link visual structure. How that is visualised, I’m not sure yet, but would be an awesome addition!
Here’s to ten more!
Congratulations on the anniversary
Add data from services Semrush, Serpstat to the API – this will increase the number of users of your program several times
Congratulations on 10 year working hard
Thanks screaming frog for supporting SEO for 10 years with a helpful tool and insights. I am not that deep in the tool but maybe an optional interface that helps beginners and advanced people with a dashboard, conclusions might help to get the best out of all the data. Pros can still use it like before.
16th November is my birthday so maaybeeee, I’ll hear from you
Thank you for building this scalable crawler ad the improvement you have made over the years have been outstanding
Happy 10 years, SF! The swiss army knife of SEO.
I set up a new computer for someone joining my team recently and the first application I installed was chrome. The second was Screaming Frog. Essential tool for our SEO process.
Still by go-to SEO tool. Happy 10 years!
¡Congratulations! Best SEO tool ever. I’m so fan that i hope I win that hoodie so I can spread the word all around my city ;)
Congratulations team !!!
A big congratulations to you all.
I must have been using Screamingfrog close to the beginning and I think I use almost every day when I am at work, thanks for making our lives a lot easier and here’s to another 10 years and more! :-) Cheers
Fabulous achievement. A great tool for many different people that have to deal with SEO issues.
Would like to see a feature if some how backlinks can be identified from the tool.
Congrats! Without SF my job would be a lot harder. Thanks for this awesome software!
Congratulations on a fantastic 10 years you guys!
Happy Birthday! What an achievement!
I would love to get some more technical information from the frog directly. Like performance issues and especially any technical difficulties due to the use of JS on the page.
Congratulations for these 10 years!!!
Let’s see if I’m one of the lucky winners :)
One feature that would be great on screaming frog would be the seo technical audit of the site but with a simple report for novice users!
Congrats! Been using this tool for almost 4 years now and can’t live without it literally. I would love to see some advanced export options or integration with Google sheets so we can keep our data on the cloud. This would save time, otherwise multiple people can’t work on advanced Technical SEO.
Congrats on your 10 years! You have made these last 10 years doing SEO much easier! Hard to find anything to ask for, but I’m sure you will still surprise us regularly with amazing improvements :)
Still my favourite crawling software, I neeeeeed one of these hoodies!!
Congrats on the 10 years Frogsters!!!
Hi Sfrog,
I woukd like to see an integration with Adobe analytics.
Cheers!
Giovanni
Oh my days, 10 years!! Massive congrats guys! Here’s to another decade :-) I might have missed it or someone else has mentioned it but I would love to see an integration with Google Data Studio, that would be awesome.
I’d love to give my recommendation and participate in the contest!
Make a Google Ads integration that pulls all keywords (and commercial metrics) per URL crawled – if possible joined with GSC data aswell to have a proper SEO/SEM data foundation to evaluate each given URL.
All the best for the next 10 years!
Happy anniversary SF! A Google Data Studio integration to monitor and report issues on a monthly basis would be handy, though I guess not so easy to deploy. Perhaps with a crawl running regularly from a SF server other than the current client rig. Food for thought :)
I would love to see some kind of automatic export to a Google Sheet and/or Data Studio.
Congrats to 10 years. Great, great tool.
I love SF, but when working on a laptop, it can be hard popping back and forth between screens. A chrome extension that shows title tag and meta description pixels would be helpful, especially if you can still test new ones to see how you can make them better without getting truncated and stuff. There’s probably already a chrome extension by someone, but SF would make a better one.
Hey guys, congrats and happy 10th years!|
I’d love to see a cool dashboard to recap all the stats!
Thanks for your work, absolutely amazing!
Cheers from Italy <3
I need that hoodie in my life as much as I need Screaming frog for web crawling!
Just the best tool, my partner in seo. I would like to be able to drag and drop URLs on to a control that will let me create new entries to robots.txt
Hi,
I am using Screamingforg last 5 years and converted many clients to offer FREE SEO audit. Congratulations for 10 years. More years ahead.
The option of unloading a structural map as a large-format image is generally very lacking (Section Visualization). So that you can cover everything at one glance on one screen and, if necessary, zoom in to see in detail.
Big up Screaming Frog, love to see it!
Now can I have some merch pls? xoxo
10 years of magic and making our lifes better. My favorite tool (yes, I want a hoodie jeje) I’ve been using since I started in this world. Thanks guys and regards from Spain.
Congratulations and thank you so much for this amazing tool I use on a daily base. #whoopwhoop
Screaming frog is a saviour! The best tool for SEO audit. Congratulations on the 10 year anniversary, Dan!
I would love to have a feature wherein we can control SFrog from a mobile app. Also, if we can plug-in the Analytics data into the crawl analysis, it could be a real timesaver.
Thanks!
Great tool – our tech team would be significantly less effective without it. Keep doing what you do!
Jon – 3WhiteHats
Cheers, Jon. Hope all the team at 3WH’s are well!
Great work, guys – keep it up.
Technically not a crawling feature per se but a site search feature that returns indexed URLs from search engines would be cool.
Especially to compare with the Indexability column.
Hi! Big fan of the tool! Would love to see a way to run it in the cloud a little easier (happy to pay for that!)
Congratulations on 10 years crawling… how time flies!
Well done guys.
Screaming frog… Does someone can imagine his daily SEO job without it? I don’t. And every time I try a new online tool… I go back to my first love
Congrats on 10 years!! A whole community of people including me are so grateful for the team behind Screaming Frog. Keep up the excellent work! One feature I’d like (if it’s not already there and I just don’t know) would be to crawl to identify pages using schema. Here’s hoping for a hoodie size medium!
Love SF! Been my favourite crawler for years.
The ability to integrate with Google Drive and export directly into sheets would be handy :)
Happy birthday to the frog team!
Thanks, Bri! Yes, you should be able to do that now. More here – https://www.screamingfrog.co.uk/structured-data-testing-validation/. Cheers.
Congrats for this 10 years! Screaming is the only tool i ever have in all projects i worked and its amazing. Thanks all of us for your efforts!
Ah, just re-read what I need to do to win a hoody!
Not so much a feature as a UX request – I think I mentioned it in a training session I did last year. Could you add an exports panel – would be great to get a list of recent exports so that I don’t need to go and find them in Explorer.
Cheers! Jon – 3Whitehats
I think I’m the only Russian user who bought Screaming Frog – among RU SEO.
Screaming Frog helped me optimize sites like http://www.ivi.ru, https://www.sports.ru, https://tribuna.com and https://betting.team.
I really need a function:
– make backups of reports during parsing, since sometimes the project is not saved due to lack of RAM;
– combine projects after saving;
– receive data from Yandex.Webmaster;
– Serpstat to the API;
– built-in module for learning regular expressions!
Thank you for the software, if you are going to Russia (Moscow) – let me know, I will show you the capital!
Hi!
I hope the Screaming Frog will send me a hoody.
I am waiting for such an integration feature with Watson Natural Language Understanding to determine the degree of relevance and something for text-mining.
Happy anniversary! Hope the frog will not stop screaming.
Cannot believe it has been 10 years and it has always been invaluable! This will never happen but I’d love for it to pull whether the page in indexed in Google when it crawls things… SO USEFUL but also, SO SPAMMY… and maybe pretty graphs but I can do those in Excel too ;-)
Screaming frog is the real MVP – Congratulations on 10 years!
10 years, 100 hoodies!
No new feature suggestions, I’m here for the win!
Keeping it simple, id like to be able to ‘export selected rows’, something like that.
Not much else I’d change, although looking forward to see what you can come up with in the next 10 years ☺️
Big up!
Congrats on 10 years my fav SEO Tool! I’d like to see the ability to filter the URLs containing URL parameters on SG Log Analyzer once you upload the crawl data.
Feature request:
When there are simultaneous users on the same license key, disable right click, scroll, copy, and export functions etc (be mean)
“renewal reminder” notifications would be great.
Congratulations!
Screaming Frog is an excellent tool. I teach all of our university’s digital marketing courses and was able to get all of my students using it for an SEO project a couple of months ago. Because we’re using the free version in more basic ways to check meta data on pages, it would be nice to have a way to tell SF to use the limited free crawl budget only on actual web pages, since that’s the main focus. But regardless, thanks for being great!
Thanks, Scott. Very cool to hear students were using the tool!
That makes sense, we’ll give this some thought too.
Dan
I love Screaming Frog for Website Audit. it is an amazing Tool. Could not define in a word.
10 years is an incredible achievement. Tip my hat to you guys – especially as my go-to website crawler for years :)
product is already perfect, next top request on my list it’s a merchandising store to buy the hoodies :)
Great job you all did, can’t think a SEO world without you ;)
Maybe a non technical feature: Merch Shop.
We could definitely use a few features analyzing where within the page’s rendered layout content/links are located. With partial indexing and all the problems around layout, quality etc. this would definitely be useful. Also…
HOODIEHOODIEHOODIEHOODIEHOODIEHOODIEHOODIEHOODIEHOODIEHOODIEHOODIEHOODIEHOODIEHOODIEHOODIEHOODIEHOODIEHOODIEHOODIEHOODIEHOODIEHOODIEHOODIEHOODIEHOODIEHOODIEHOODIEHOODIEHOODIEHOODIEHOODIEHOODIEHOODIEHOODIEHOODIEHOODIEHOODIEHOODIEHOODIEHOODIEHOODIEHOODIEHOODIEHOODIEHOODIEHOODIE :D
Congratulations! And thank you for this amazing soft :)
Congrats on the 10 years! This inspired my first blog comment in about the same length of time.
Would be great to have a mobile version of the tool.
Would be great to export the duplicate data from one defined tab or better export options like to PDF
I want that hoodie!
Any new features you add will be amazing, as always
I leave you 3 ideas:
– Technology analyzer that has a web
– Be able to connect to your Google account and thus facilitate the export directly to Google Drive and even to Google Data Studio
– In both normal and programmed crawling, to be able to manage alerts via email or slack, for identified incidents that do not meet a standard
Congratulations on your 10th birthday and I look forward to using your tool for 10 more years!
Massive congratulations on 10 years, team!
Simply the best tool of its kind. Was delighted to close down Xenu for good all those years ago, and haven’t looked back.
Here’s to the next 10!
Kieron
Thanks for everything
tl:dr
XL hoodie because I eat too many pies.
Thanks
Congrats on the ten years! Long time customer really appreciates all the hard work over the years!
There appears to be a lot of demand for a hoodie …
Can I have one in ‘Dan Size’ / will swap for ab beer!
Screaming Frog has been industry changing from the focus of being ‘page level’ to sitewide, the continuous improvement is, well appreciated by us all! I feel like I barely scratch the surface of what it is capable of!
Hahah, you’re about a foot taller than me, but we shall see what we can do!
Appreciate the comments mate, hope you’re good.
Hi folks, it’d interesting upload all reports to bigquery and do cron Jobs with it. Congratulations.
Congrats on the 10 years ! That’s amazing.
I’d love to see a crawl on crawl feature where you can compare an old crawl vs a more recent one.
I’m agreeing on the idea for a merchandise shop! As for features a turn-key cloud hosted version that easily syncs the crawls to a dropbox or Google drive folder that is easily accessible without the need for SSH…
Congrats on 10 years! Screaming frog is the essencial part of my daily SEO work for more than 5 years!
Super cool feature would be possibility to mix different set of data for the group of pages in some sort of customized report. For example: i want to list all the pages that have less than 400 words plus some issue with titles and so on. Im sure that this can be easily done with exporting data and mix them in sheets. But would be a great way to make this process easier.
The other feature would be “low hanging fruits” report: after the crawl is done, screaming frog run results compared with best practices and provides a list of opportunities.
That’s it from me. I hope to get that hoodie to be honest, winter si coming.
Not only the best SEO crawler of all time (in our opinion), but also the best Favicon and Mac App logo (non SEOs: “what the **** is that funny little frog in your Dock?)
LOL – Our logo might be the best $80 I ever spent back in the day :-)
Thank you for providing us with a cost-effective, reliable tool for quick & in-depth analysis of websites. Really made our job easier.
Congratulations on 10 years!
Maybe an option to flag up ‘lorem ipsum’ text on a page (without a custom search) would be handy?
Hmm, product ideas… what about Core Web Vitals scores for pages when you have JS rendering enabled? What about a built-in VPN to mimic crawling from different locations? Better reports where, when I crawl an index sitemap and export say 404s from there, it’ll tell me whioch effin sitemap in the index sitemap the 404 URLs originate from? Just off the top of my head. :)
Cheers, Barry – For XML Sitemaps, if you upload a Sitemap index in list mode and wait for the crawl to end, it should now flag which XML Sitemap every URL is in! You’re right that we didn’t include this previously, though!
So if you look under ‘Sitemaps > Non-Indexable URLs In Sitemaps’, then click ‘inlinks’ for those pages, it should have which XML Sitemap it’s in (and you can bulk export via ‘Bulk Export > Sitemaps > Whatever’.
Thanks for the suggestions as well, appreciated as always.
Dan
I’d love to see the option to listen to a frog screaming for the full duration of the audit, with no ability to adjust the sound volume. I look forward to seeing this feature announced in the next update. Thanks for your time.
^^^ this / yes
Amazing tool, and a great supporting team involved in finding solutions even to specific small problems :)
Next feature ? Ignore internal links found in custom areas of the source code (specific markups, or specific Ids or css class)
I’ll be honest, I’m just here for the hoodie. Can you add more flies to the minigame?
Hahah, appreciate the honesty!
I hope you can appreciate just HOW FAR down I had to scroll to leave this comment.
But I would like to see more posts about the data-visualisation you can do on SF. In my experience clients love it when you can show them neat, interactive graphics.
Also the hoody will go perfectly with my crappy webcam resolution for video calls.
Sorry, Adam. It’s only after 600 comments I realised how inadequate our commenting is on the blog!
Not sure if you’ve seen this tutorial, but might be useful if not – https://www.screamingfrog.co.uk/site-architecture-crawl-visualisations/
Cheers.
Connecting the spider directly to the log file analyser so we can have deeper insights on where some components where indexed and how the bot saw them in the current state
Congrats on 10 years!!
Bravo.
Followed links on your blog comments be cool?
Def an SEO!
Just an amazing tool. It gives all the info easily which we want.
I would love to see a fully customizable UI. I know you can choose to hide certain rows, but it would be nice to have full full control on ALL elements.
Congrats for the 10 years! I would consider would be to be able to export the reports to an external database (MySQL)
I need a small button down there anywhere, that, when pressed, play a screaming frog sound.
Or I can leave the crawling in the background, and then a screaming frog sound tells me that the crawling is completed…
Thanks for the 10 years of pure awesomeness. Screamingfrog has been such a great tool and always has helped clients achieve SEO Growth.
Happy birthday, SEO frog! thanks for all this years evolving such an awesome tool.
Amazing news features at each update of your tool ! I use Screaming Frog Day (almost) every day of my life since I do SEO ! Congratulations for your anniversary and long life to our favorite frog
Congratulations on 10 years! Since I discovered screamingfrog over a year ago it is indispensable for me. I wish you many more years of updates
That hoodie looks sick ngl,hbd
Congratulations on 10 years of this amazing tool!
I’d love a hoodie! And for a feature request api intervention with Abobe Anlayics as well as google. Not sexy but would really help.
Thanks
Congratulations SF!
screaming frog being used in Turkey, and you are loved. Happy 10th year
Wow congrats – 10 years already!
There is a couple of features that I would like to see.
Firstly, I regularly run multiple crawls and it can be a pain at times to distinguish between active SF instances and crawled instances. I would like the ability to change the colours of the SF toolbar (windows or mac) icons. Making like that little bit easier by identifying a crawl based on SF icon colour. Maybe turn the icon to red when it’s completed.
The second – can you include the ability to compress exported Spider Crawl data? For really large and multi-territory sites. I run SF crawls in the cloud (Windows VPS) to save time and free up resources elsewhere. On large crawls the saved spider crawl data can easily hit 60gb – 80gb with custom extraction, etc enabled. The problem I have is that if I need to move those large files around. It can take some time. Could the compression algorithm be improved and can we export directly to ZIP?
Does any of that make sense? It is a Monday after all. ;)
Cheers.
Outil essentiel du SEO depuis 10 ans.
Un véritable couteau suisse, tjs en évolution au ROI black-hatesque (mais sur la durée ;-)
Longue vie à vous et encore merci et bravo !
Happy bday froglings!
If I get a hoodie then I’ll finally be able to wear one when I give my Screaming Frog workshops!
Congrats on the 10 years.
I would love to see more visualisation options, e.g. Internal&External link map (connection with AhRefs, etc…) or automatic orphane page detection based on GSC data.
Cool, congrats! I would appreciate the possibility to export the crawl results into Google Data Studio.
Nice Job great Tool. Thanks for 10 Years
I would love to win the hoodie, please. Hoping for an auto-renew for the subscriptions. Thank you.
Happy 10 years, the greatest frog of the technical SEO jungle!
Happy Birthday to what has become without any doubt an essential SEO tool. Interviewees don’t gain credit saying SF is essential, they lose credit if they don’t!
An expiration notification X days before the expiration date would be extremely helpful.
And I loved some recommendations of a frog sound once a crawl is finished! :)
10 years since I stopped using Xenu :) Congratulations on being such a revolutionary tool provider for so long and for generally being such nice people and answering all my stupid questions etc.
Bravo
Happy 10 year anniversary!
Be able to schedule without graphical interface on Mac
I would love a hoodie. I don’t really know what I would want other than a cool hoodie to sport in the gym.
Congratulations! I would love a hoodie!!
Congratulations to Dan & the team, you are such a big part of the search industry! Here’s to the next 10 years!
A feature that mean and my clients would ADORE to mitigate crappy ‘health scores’ online is a dedicated Datastudio connector to enable seamless visualisation from crawl to craw – it would help enormously to visually communicate progress between crawls with clients!
Thanks so much ❤️
Happy 10th anniversary! SF is an excellent tool, I am a big fan of you guys. Keep going!
I would suggest cloud based solution OR integration with Data studio.
Gone are the days where i use IIS SEO toolkit for audits.
I’ve now come to realise that technical SEO audits are impossible without having ScreamingFrog in amongst my tools.
Virtually all competitors bar a small handful even come close.
Everyone knows this.
My my you’ve come a long way.
Everyone knows it’s the dogs dangly bits.
After a decade this tool has paid for itself many times over.
Here’s to another decade of a great tool.
Over the next 10 years let’s have a link buying platform baked in. Only kidding.
Or am i?
Do you have XXL hoodies?
I look good in a ScreamingFrog hoodie.
Especially in black.
I am probably one of your die hard fans Frog. :) Keep growing like this. 100 more years to come.
Here for a hoodie, but i’d love to see 2 features:
– a simple side by side analysis of 2 crawls
– ability to configure flags for differences in rendered vs. source html
congrats on ten years!!
Here for the hoodie.
Best technical SEO tool. Congratulations on the 10th year anniversary
Screaming Frog is a must-have tool. Happy birthday!
SF is love . I’ve used other crawling tools but Screaming Frog made it easier.
Gosh, that hoodie looks great. If it was on sale, I would definitely buy one.
Your software has educated a generation of SEO professionals and we want to thank you for committing your time and passion into this application. It’s a mandate that my team uses it in their training and SEO execution. Keep up the solid work! If you ever want to come on EDGE of the Web SEO Podcast, we would love to have you on to talk about the history of the tool! Please let me know.
Congratulations guys! I would love to see a resource for duplicate content, both internal and external. I had problems with it a couple days later and if I had this on SFrog it would be very easier to fix.
Is SEO swag a ranking factor?
I forgot to say Congratulations.
Congrats for the wonderful 10years. Best wishes for the coming years. :)
Happy Anniversary,
Some features I would love to see:
– ‘Export to Google Sheets’ feature
– Exclude crawling specific types of links
– Manage saved DB crawls from within the SF app
– An ‘Indexability’ tab so that you can toggle between pages with each indexability status
– With the Search Console API – Grab the Indexation status of each URL in the crawl
[10 years heart eyes emoji] And I’d be very here for a desktop alert (or even just a sound) for crawl completion. +bonus points for email this crawl, winner for auto email crawl
One feature I would love to see is the ability to group links. If an internal redirect is available on every single page on the site, can that be marked as ‘Sitewide’? Then, instead of having thousands (if not tens of thousands) of lines of redirects to sift through, we have just one.
I currently do this manually and it’s a real-time drain but it helps make my reporting much more effective as there is technically only a single link to fix, not 10,000.
Not sure if this is possible but if it is, please can you make this happen?
Guys, we love both the crawler & log file analyzer and can’t wait to see what awesome functionality you come up with in future releases.
Screamingfrog is one of the best tools for everyone. I could use it as beginner and can use it today as an experienced expert too. I want to use the tool much more to improve our websites furtheron. Helpful would be a better possiblity to compare current and former crawls.
Thanks a lot and congratulations!
Thanks for making me look good for the last 10 years!
Oh, congratulations! <3
You're the best frog ever… Apart from Frogger :))
https://giphy.com/gifs/naknick-arcade-frogger-3ohs80DvuPm7my9Ev6
Kind regards and… Keep on doing a really great job!
Congratulations – the team has always been really supportive and responsive whenever I’ve needed a hand with something – look forward to the next 10 years.
The feature I’d like (which has been missing from all previous releases) is an actual screaming frog – with user adjustable parameters. More than 5 404 errors? Giant frog pops on screen and screams at you (I reckon for a minimum of 10 seconds, though I suppose you might want to make that user definable too). Though I reckon hreflang errors should have a minimum of 5 minutes frog screaming that is completely unskippable.
Congrats guys, sending best wishes from Croatia! It would be nice to have dofollow vs nofollow link information.
10 Years, Very Well done chaps. I am pleased to see in the digital age, print is still a powerful tool.
Keep up the good work.
Congratulations on 10 years! Many more years of this fabulous tool!
Would be nice to see visualization of internal link tree graph, I mean 100% internal link – where user could see all internal links outgoing from 1 element to another and so on.
I can’t imagine a world without Screaming Frog.
I do a lot of Costum Extractions using xPath and Regex, but entering them one by one makes me tired. i’d love to see bulk xPath & Regex import.
Congrats to your 10th and Big thanks for steadily developing this Swiss army knife!
Maybe already considering a data-history of the crawls on URL basis?
Cheers!
My feature request: Idiots Guide to Hosting Screaming Frog in the Cloud (cus Imma too dumb to figure it out ma’self)
Oh, and hoodies are awesome.
Hi there, congratulations on 10 year of Screaming Frog. I have been using it for quite some time now and more than once I had to abort a crawl only to restart it with the proper exclusions as some url parameters generate an endless list of combinations (faceted search, calendars, etc.). Could you come up with a ‘pre-crawl’ option which maps out URL structure and URL parameters used for the site I am about to crawl? Thanks a lot!
The first SEO tool I used 6-7 years ago, and without a doubt I will use it for years to come :)
2 features :
– 1st is UX : have a Windows notification when a crawl is complete
– 2nd : make possible to crawl from a cloud-service in order to make not explode my computer on large website with JS rendering activated haha
Wow there’s a lot of comments already. I hope I can win a hoody. Would be a dream come true for real Happy 10th birthday Dan and for all the team! A cool feature could be to show all site:domain.com URLs that Google shows in the serps. I’m not sure if it’s implemented yet. OK. That’s all. Fingers crossed for that hoodie. I’m from Argentina. I can pay the shipment if it’s needed
Great! Congratulations! I suggest to add indexation checker. We could add own proxies for that and check every URL indexation in search engines. That World be helpful. Thank you!
Congrats on ten years! Would love to see a crawl comparison option such as showing the delta between a mobile and desktop user agent crawl. Keep on leaping forward!
Congrats on 10 years! Integration with Google Drive would be awesome as we’ve now switched over from MS Office.
Have been using the tool for as long as I can remember and will always recommend to people. Congrats for reaching 10 years!
One feature I’d love to get my hands on and have requested in the past would be the ability to compare two different crawls. This would be extremely useful for testing live / test environments for differences.
Happy Birthday Screaming Frog! I wouldn’t be that good of an SEO without your awesome tool!
As for what I’d like to see, definitely together with the indexable status if a page is indeed indexed on Google,
and also the chance to link other web analytics platforms (i.e. adobe)
And why not, an amazing new hoodie! :)
Is it realistic to expect more?
Congrats on the amazing 10 years!
Congrats on your wonderful journey. Screaming frog is onf of the best seo tools to find errors on your websites. Keep going.
Happy birthday, Frog! I’d love to see more visualization options! Keep up the good work!
My go to SEO toolset and my day to day job would be far more difficult without it, amazing tool!
Really appreciate some of the newer features such as crawl scheduling, easy Google platform and speed api integrations and crawl manager on db storage.
Thank You,
James
STOP THE COUNT! I want my hoodie! Congratulations for these years being one of the best SEO tools.
Thanks for making my job easier.
Love the tool! Ability to export multiple reports as tabs in a spreadsheet instead of one spreadsheet for each report. Thanks!
Congrats on 10 years and thanks for making my life easier. Can you do a mobile app? I know it could never be the same as desktop but a mobile app with limited capabilities would be great.
My favourite internetting tool, congratulations on the milestone. I would love a feature that colour coordinates redirects based on the status of their final location. That and some frog themed sound effects.
wow, 10 years congratulations but I would have said longer! I’ve been doing SEO for much longer and you’ve always seemed to be there when needed, so what did we do before you…who knows, it’s all a blur now. Well done to the team and let’s see what the next 10 have to bring us!
Give me a hoodie or I’ll spam you daily like I did with the water bottle incident ;)
Also, as a goth SEO it is my birthright to own one.
I’d lovvvve a hoodie!
Seen the tool grow over the years, great work Dan and team
Thanks for ten years of solving problems! I use the frog at least every week. A data studio connector could help a lot in Reporting issues to clients, i wish you another 10 successful years!
Happy 10th Birthday from Paper Gecko to Screaming Frog!
…need a hoodie to go with my stickers and water bottle ;)
Always the best tool for onpage crawl. Mine 3 years of journey with Sf. Love the Sf data.
I’m a long term customer, Screaming Frog is my favorite crawling tool for SEO customers. Hoodie would be great.
I’m a sucker for hoodies and SF. So, why not both? Congrats to 10 years!
Happy birthday and congratulations on 10 years! You’ve made the everyday SEO tasks much easier. :)
I’d too love to see some cloud-based service/solution and a comparison tool between two crawls.
Cheers from Germany!
I’m here for the hoodie. And Happy 10y anni anw!!!!
Costum -> Extraction -> XPath //givemethathoodie! [Function Value]
Congratulations :)!
Happy birthday and congratulations!
Congratulations! Keep up the good work!
Wow…I didn’t mention that the first time we got in touch was only one year after you’ve started. Amazing! I’d like to say that as a SEO-Newbie I was not really able to work with you but now…with a few years of XP I won’t give you away anymore.
Congratulations for the most amazing crawler I use atm. Thank you for making my work easier every day.
And please don’t forget to send me an M-Hoodie and some stickers for PC, Tablet and Laptop :-D
Wow! Congrats on 10 years!! What an amazing tool you’ve built for the SEO community. And those hoodies aren’t too bad either.
Hi there! I’d love to see a “diff” analysis in HTML pages between 2 crawls to detect unexpected deploys with changes from our IT team or unexpected tags injected via GTM thanks to our marketing folks. Currently I’m doing this analysis by myself with a bash script and it would be very useful having this info directly in SF!
Congratulations! I would like to see more hints for a web performance optimisation, for example a report of unused CSS definitions would be a nice and helpful feature.
Here for hoodie.. and it’s been 7 years I am using screaming .. thanks alot for this amazing tool
I think some kind of color coding system would be cool. Like, set up how I want it color coded in advance. Maybe that’s already a thing and I just don’t know how to do it?
Finger crossed ! Need one ;)
Leaving a comment! Congrats on your 10 years!
Congrats Dan and team! I kept telling new SEOs there was a dark time before we had screaming frog. Very thankful for the product and the excellent customer service I’ve received from everyone over the years. Cheers!
I may be mistaken, but I’d love to see a core web vitals pass/fail api feature. It’d also be cool to get an SEMrush api integration.
I would love to see the seo frog plugin for WordPress press and for other cms platforms and you can add alt tag for images
Wow 10 years. You guys have built careers.
Add the accessibility audit in Chrome Dev tools to the list of API integrations supported. Awareness is the first step to a kinder, gentler world.
Congrats for your anniversary!
I think that running the service in parallel would really help the ones who manage a lot of projects on different languages, so I would suggest to include Kubernetes support :)
I would also like to potentially receive a free hoodie please. Congrats on the anniversary.
Hi SF,
I would love to be able to see historical crawl data e.g. I can upload an old crawl, crawl the same site and see the differences.
Thanks
Kyle
Been a happy customer for more than 8 years.
I’d like to see profiles that I could save for different types of crawls. I go in and customize optioms from scratch each time I start a crawl for a different website.
Keep up the awesome work. I plan on being a customer for another 8 years. Couldn’t do my job without Screaming Frog.
Great Work in last 10 years and may more to come
Frankly Speaking, when it comes to onsite research, nothing can beat ScreamingFrog.. This is Love
Thanks for everything Team.
Congratulations to all brains behind it. You guys are killing it.
I love screaming frog and hoodies!
I forgot to mention a feature, i think some type of keyword density checking would be cool or api integration with surferseo or Frase.io to achieve that
Hoodie please, thanks x
Love all the current features, would love a hoodie even more!
Congrats from France
Keep Up the good work and vibes
Wow 10 years :)
A big thanks to team screaming frog for creating such an amazing tool to SEO peoples. I wish it also had a web version rather than software due to popularity of chrome os and all
Congrats on 10 years guys! You have a fabulous product!
Commenting to get an exclusive sweatshirt to make all my coworkers jealous!!
ScreamingFrog is the best. I’d love to see suggestions for how to optimize current errors/issues across the site; as an SEO beginner this would be incredible.
Congratulations on your 10th anniversary. Im happy to use Screamingfrog even here in Japan. I wish it would have some daily monitoring syestem that gives me some changes of competitors sites such as Title, meta description, h1, etc. Also it could be better if it gives me alerts if those are changed.
However, what i want the most is OG foodie!!
Congratulations on 10 years!!
New feature? Every 5 year renewal can come with stickers/hoodie/!
Love Screaming Frog, thanks so much for building and maintaining a wonderful product!
Congrats on 10 years!! I know a couple folks have said it but improved visualizations would be a nice addition. Thank you.
Omg 10 year, congrats!
Would love a hoody, and alsoaybe crawl timing analysis features in the report. Path level timing etc
Honestly, the current tool has all the features I’ve ever needed. (I promise this is not an attempt to suck up!)
Hey Dan, thank you for your continued hard work. Can’t imagine doing my job without SF.
Two requests that you already will expect from me :-)
1. Turn follow redirects on as default.
2. Allow exporting of data to excel without needing to save.
Keep up the great work!!
10 years, insane ! Congrats for all ScreamingFrog
Congratulations! Have an option to run SF in the cloud.
Congrats on 10 years guys!!! Any new data visualization features or data integration with Majestic etc. would be great :)
I think that running it in the cloud, I would check if a cluster in Kubernetes would be a possibility. This would be just awesome!
Congratulations on 10 years! I can’t believe its been 10 years! I can still remember making the switch from Xenu to Screaming Frog, it was like stepping into a whole new world. Here’s to ten more years!
Congrats! I’d love the option for an alert or notification for when a crawl completes.
Congratulations on 10 great years.
Keeping your product relevant and capable, on the modern web, is all I can ask / hope for.
.. dealing with single page applications, frontend frameworks, progressive web apps and web assembly!
Great job! Been a customer for 6 years now and can’t imagine doing my job without SF. Here’s to 10 more!
Congrats on 10 years! I’d love to see some improved visualization of site structure.
Cheers to another 10!
Hey Screamers,
Congratulations – this is an amazing milestone and achievement.
I’d love to see Screaming Frog move to cloud-based, although I don’t know how this would affect performance and ability of its current features. Maybe have it as an additional option? Good for those who are on the move and use a number of different devices, and well, just adapting for the future.
Another cool feature idea… Free hoodie once a year! ;)
Marty
As much as I’d LOVE to have one of these hoodies, if I had to choose between a hoodie and my Screaming Frog account, I’d keep the account, hands-down, as it’s an essential tool for us!
Both, however, would be absolutely awesome!
The custom extraction feature was a game changer for me!
Gimme.
Feature: Pseudo crawl simulation.
After crawling the website with SF, the ability to simulate potential Googlebot flow based on it entering via page X and navigating via internal links. Combined with something like TIPR, we can then in theory improve internal linking and sculpt.
This can then also do crawl “mapping”, where you can input one URL and establish how many clicks it would take to reach another, again to gain more insight and improve internal linking.
Hoody size, if fortunate: XXL
Congratulations!
One of my daily tools – but to be honest: today I´m only here for the hoodie :D
And like a proper OG, I forgot to mention the feature I’d most like to see added. The ability to run it in the cloud would probably be the most valuable new feature I can imagine, as the tool already does most everything I ask of it. But running it locally can sometimes create resource issues.
I believe some day Screaming Frog will work with “fix it” button :)
It will be placed right next to “no fu**in way”, and “forget about it” xD
Congrats, for all SF Team!
Would be awesome if there was a feature that would let you see which URLs are indexed in Google. Congrats on 10 years! (Fingers crossed for a hoodie)
I hope to see more increment features, for example, to compare my previous crawl with the current one.
Congrats! More screaming frog on the cloud!
Congrats on 10 years!
Would love to see a feature added that shows a pop-up saying “hey, nice hoodie” anytime I’m wearing the SF hoodie (after I win one, of course).
Cheers to the SF team. Here’s to 10 more years!
Love,
Taylor
Congrats on 10 years, here’s to 10 more.
Hey folks!
Congratulations – ten years already and still delivering a great and reliable tool.
Keep on with your great work!!
Also: hoodies!
I would like to see web vitals metrics in screaming frog!
Screaming Frog is the best tool I’ve used in my SEO career. Can’t imagine an SEO life without it!
As for the hoodie….I’d rep the heck out of that thing!!
10 years of ScreamingFrog! Can’t imagine life without it now!
A feature that would be ace to see is a crawl comparison.
I really can’t say what features that I would want to see next as every time a release comes out, I am quite happy with it anyway. I wouldn’t work in the SEO industry without screaming frog, it just makes my life so much easier.
Hooooodie!!!!!! :) :)
A new feature that would be super useful for reporting into less tech savvy parts of the business would be a report builder so we can add multiple reports/charts to one download file xls or ppt as separate tabs/slides. Saving our copy/paste – editing time.
I would love to have the hoody from Screaming Frog.
It would be highly appreciated to let us know about your journey that started 10 years ago.
Good Luck for the future.
Btw, screaming frog is ❤️
If you have the hoody on then Screaming Frog will recognise this like an iron man suit & pulling the hood up will activate a virtual dashboard, scanning any site you look at. Easy enough right? I mean if I had a free hoodie I know a man *Tony Stark* who could start it for you…
One of the only tools I still use 10 years later. Congrats.
I would like to see integration with SEMrush to pull KWs on a page level. Then see where on that page that KW is listed.
1 hoodie please!
But seriously, like I mentioned on Twitter, your tool has made my career prosper. With feature after feature, it’s made me into the consultant that I am.
As far as what new features I would like to see, is a more streamlined Cloud integration and crawl scheduler. Or at least more detailed documentation around both. I know folks have written about it but I simply am not able to integration my crawler via either cloud or schedule an automatic crawl with ease.
When I first heard about ScreamingFrog SEO Spider, I didn’t work in SEO yet but saw it used by another colleague. But once I did, and bought my first license key, I was really excited. I’m still as excited today when working with the app for my day to day activities. I couldn’t recommend a better software for SEO professionals. It’s just that cool and awesome. May you have 10 more years to go, … 20, 50 even. Congratulations and happy birthday!
hey-o! Congratulations on 10 years. Your SEO Spider makes my job infinitely easier. I couldn’t be more grateful. You’re always there on social to help out with tips and support. You’re doing a fantastic job, honestly. As far as features go – I’m not sure if PageSpeed Insights API has any of it available – but I’d love to see more of the other categories provided in really comprehensive Lighthouse Reports (Accessibility, Best Practices, SEO, Progressive Web App). The performance metrics have been a great addition. I’d just love to be able to unpack more from that massive report. Cheers!
Congratulations! 10 years of Screaming Frog! It’s been a reflex to use to understand linking, content, crawlability, script deployments. I love to respond to dev requests for “do THAT to WHAT?” With a complete list of target URLs. Your own blog and assessments of Google Search Team meetups are indispensable. There is always more to learn and more utility to discover. Here’s to 10 more years of Screaming Frog!
Hi screamfrog
Thanks for share with us your knowledge, your program for free
Now I think is time to OWE you something. The question is what do you need from us?
I cant imagine my daily basis without your frog
Been here for the tool already, came for the hoddie this time, will be back to renew the subscription next year.
Congrats! Keep up the good work,!
Sandra
I have nothing to say apart from the fact that I want a hoodie :D
I’m new to Screaming Frog and loving it so far. Very helpful SEO Tool!
Congratulations and happy birthday
Congrats on 10 years! I’d really love for some of the export reports to include more details. For instance, if I export of list of internal links or files that either 301 or 404, I’d love for the exported file to include the url those links/files occur on specifically. Thank you for building such an amazing tool! Cheers to the next 10 years!
Happy 10 year anniversary! These 10 years of SF, made my life easier.
I would like to have an easier option for running a screaming frog in the cloud.
Congratulations to Dan and the team at Screaming Frog for being the leader in SEO crawlers! There are only pretenders no contenders! For me Screaming Frog has been a mainstay. I believe because the Screaming Frog crawler is already analyzing pages at the granular level identifying “Core Web Vitals” would be a nice addition, For ranking identifying elements out of order because Google has recently mentioned that this is more important and early research seems to indicate may be part of ranking passages. I know SF already analyzes H1 and H2 but in the future adding the above to the heading reports would be very useful. At the page level part of my audit of content is contextual links (links embedded in the copy) a report of URL and anchor text at page.
Like good cabernet sauvignon…older you get the better you are!!
Congratulations!!
PS – I really want/like the hoody!! :p
Congratulations on 10 years anniversary. Cool feature to have is an ability to compare crawls.
Congrats! Great tool that never quits getting better. I don’t know what I would do without it. Also, that’s some fresh swag.
Congrats from another tin/aluminum anniversary business!
Congrats! I’ve been using the Spider Crawler for many years and it’s an essential tool in my day-to-day.
Feature Request: As a compliment to the crawl report export, it would be great to have a list of potential “Action Items” from the crawl. This could make it helpful for SEOs to know where to get started, as well as be an easy way to provide a high-level, exec summary of items to look into. (Botify has something similar to this with “ActionBoard.”)
Cheers, guys!
I would love to see a list DOM/HTML element differences…like; on this page the HTML page title says “brand name” and the DOM page title says “title of blog post”
Also, I want to know canonical indexability status…like URL is X, Canonical is Y, canonical URL status code is 301.
Congrats, hopefully in 10 years you give away some hoodies from today :D.
What I would like to see: More internal linking recommendation:
– find a certain keywords withing the content which arent link, without creating a custom filter for that ;-) – like a live search
– internal links to a page, which appears in main navigation/ footerl inks (easy way to exclude)
– …
Thanks
Max
Congratulations on the 10 years!
A feature that maybe could be improved is the redirect reporting, could you show multiple redirect steps and statuses and the final url destination in a crawl tab? So you can quickly see what’s happening beyond the first redirect?
Semrush api connection?
Always been my number 1 tool. Thanks for creating this software. Next feature id love to see is Google search console integration, specifically Google discover reporting or some form of API.
Congratz ! Screaming frog is the tool that helps me every day in my work. A feature I would like to see? To be able to make our API connectors and a graphical report builder !
Congrats Love your product!
Love the ability to run a custom search from from the command line for a specific word or set of words
We do a lot of PPC audits and it would be really useful to see if the matched search queries actually appear on any of the pages
Keep up the great work
Happy birthday guys, and thank you for continuing to make our lives a little easier :)
I need one to complete the set ( my wife (also an seo) has a semrush hoody and my daughter has a deepcrawl baby grow. It could make one hell of a picture !
This hoodie would be a nice addition to my t-shirt :D
I would love to visualize a page’s depth and internal linking value based on a specific URL within a crawl.
Congrats with the first 10 years!
Hoodie!
Can’t remember how many times over the last 10 years Screaming Frog has come to my rescue – and I appreciate it every time I fire up the tool! Congrats on 10 years…in 11 more we’ll be able to get you a drink (legally).
I’d like to be able to connect to a CMS backend for a prerelease audit functionality.
gimme dat hooodie
Congrats – also, I want a hoody!
Still remember the day I had to explain that regardless of the name the tool was mighty impressive.
It’ll be good to have a feature that compares crawls and highlights persistent problems.
Congratulations on the milestone! Would be cool to have the option of the noise of a screaming frog to play when a crawl finishes.
Congrats on the milestone. Would be cool if when a crawl ends it could play the sound of a screaming frog. Or something less terrifying. Your choice ;)
C’mon, c’mon, c’mon lucky # 358! Seriously though, what would we do w/o y’all? Thanks for such a solid and reliable, long-term project. Inspiring.
Congrats on 10 years!
Screaming frog is possibly the only tool that is universally used and respected as this tool! Thank you so much for creating such a useful product.
I would love to see development on the visuals that are created from the data in the tool. The data is so great, but presenting this info can be challenging without visuals.
Thanks SF team!
Screaming frog is the best tool for seoers！
I come from Taiwan.
I want that OG hoodies！！！！
Please～～～
I love u all.
Congratulations on 10 years!! You have been a godsend to this old SEO – settled a few arguments and convinced a few clients that what I was saying they needed to do.. was not insane. Look at the data I’d say.. ok fine they’d say and they’d acquiesce to my recommendations. Best of luck to you all for the next 10 years. OH and I’ll take that hoody in fluffy old lady size.. thank you.
Peeps – double digits! Congratulations!
100% it would have to be an export to Google Sheets function.
We barely use Excel these days, so everything we export we have to import back into GS. Which just slows us down. Nobody likes being slow.
Ideas
1) easier way to visualize when clusters of pages are behind a no follow or only have a few entry points into a cluster of pages
2) ability to correlate log files and crawl information
3) ability to do differences between crawls
4) method to calculate page rank W/using python or similar externally
5) ability to aggregate cross domain information for correlation studies
5)
Happy Birthday! You make our days easier and the SEO community appreciates you!
I’d like to see the live test features of Google Indexing and Google Analytics data in Screaming Frog SEO Spider.
Wow – 10 years already?
I guess as a paying customer for 7 of those 10 years and I sureley deserver to win a hoodie? :-)
best,
David
Wow, it’s been 10 years already
A feature idea: perhaps being able to see whether a page is indexed by Google rather than indexable
Thank you for your tool! For me, a very basic idea, the possibility to block columns in the different tables but especially in the main one! It would allow you to make faster audits, without having to export all the time.
One of the best SEO tools money can buy.
Love Screaming Frog and I would love that hoodie even more!
Congrats on your success Screaming Frog team! Excited to see what you’ll do in next ten years (don’t pull a Kodak here alright…)!
Fingers crossed I get that hoodie, looks sweet!
Congrat!!
Feature: simple side by side analysis of 2 crawls (very useful)
Hi Screaming Frog, congratulations on your 10 years! I love the hoodie and the tool :D, honestly my life as an SEO has been more easier since i use it (the tool, not the hoodie obviously xD). And if i have to think about a new feature, I dont know, I think it’s very powerful as it is, but I’ll say something crazy just because i loved the hoodie and I want it:
What about if we can see a render of a URL after the crawl?
Long live Screaming Frog! :D
Congrats on 10 years! Would love to see more internal link hierarchy visualizations – i.e. most linked to internal page comparisons etc – and the ability to filter these in the same way as Custom Search (i.e. Content Area / All HTML / etc.)
Wohoo! 10 years in the SEO industry is really a very, very long time! To the next 10!
Happy 10 year aniversary! Such an amazing tool :D
I would like to suggest an integration with Data studio. Thank you very much ;)
Been using SF since launch. My favorite tool by far that I utilize daily. One feature I’d love to see is a deep dive into SERP Analysis. Don’t mind showing what I dig into for this.
Congratulations on 10 years! I can’t believe it but I remember using SF to crawl websites 9 years ago when I was applying to SEO jobs, and back then 500 URLs was plenty for me.
Feature Idea: matching GSC keyword data to urls and seeing if those terms are present in title/md/H1. I know it’s hard computationally, but it’s something we do manually these days.
Also, free hoodie? :)
Congrats on the 10 year anniversary Screaming Frog team! Cannot express how much your tool has saved and helped me over the course of my SEO career. I truly hope you continue your success and I am proud to be a customer.
One tool I hope to see implemented in the future is a meta data competitor analysis. For example, typing in a keyword such as “LA Plumber” and seeing the top 3 results compared to my own domain. I would love to be able to see what type of description, tags, length, they use versus having to manually assess every time.
Again Shoutout to the Screaming Frog team and especially Dan who always provides top notch customer service thats hard to find.
Congrats on the first 10 years!! I started using the free version of SF when I was self-learning SEO, and I can still remember the excitement I had when I got a full license in my first internship!
One feature I’d like to see is the online version of Screaming Frog, where you can schedule/run crawls online and compare with previous crawls (Yes, like DeepCrawl :P)
Only recently started using the paid version of screaming frog, so no suggestion of a new feature just yet – just loving it! And of course would love the hoody!
Congrats on the 10 year anniversary Screaming Frog team. Good Job thanks you very much.
SF is probably the first SEO s/w anyone should get.
10 years, wow! Congrats! :)
Congratulations SF! Nobody does crawling as superbly as you all do! The integrations and support over the 7 years I’ve used the platform have continued to crush it!
All I’ve ever wanted in life is a Screaming Frog hoodie. Is that too much to ask?
Feature requests:
– Improved recommendations capabilities: crawl analysis is a great start, but helping streamline the amount of manual analysis required to get to insights would be great. Some competitors (sitebulb, deepcrawl, etc) do a great job of this.
– Turn-key cloud based crawling: Would be amazing to have more of a easy-to-use cloud based crawling option. I understand that’s a whole lot more to support, etc – but could further the value you offer for more enterprise customers.
Thanks Dan & team!
I won’t annoy you with hoodie keyword stuffing here :))
Winning one of your hoodies would be like early Christmas. Fingers crossed
Congrats on 10 years Screaming Frog !
Wow 10 years guys, massive congratulations!!!
I would love to get one of these amazing hoodies ! Screaming Frog is my favourite SEO tool.
Wow 10 years guys, massive congratulations! Your tool has made my SEO life so much easier throughout the years, keep it going!
Happy Birthday lil froggo!
I’d like to see changes between scheduled crawls to monitor client activity pls x
Cheers on 10 years! Getting more and more out of the tool every update. Some core web vitals reports will be super helpful heading into 2021.
I hereby claim I have won this contest. :)
Wow, 10 years? You don’t look a day older than 5
I’d love to win a hoodie, and to see a feature that automatically could map URLs when comparing old vs new site migration crawls.
I would love to get one of these hoodies! Screaming frog is my favorite SEO tool.
I have used this tool in it’s first year only and still count on it.
10 years! That is amazing. Congratulations and I proudly can say I took part of this amazing story. Hope I can renew win a hoodie and renew the old one. Is good to keep memories alive with some merchandising!
Keep growing and being amazing,
Best,
Mike
Would love to see Dark mode to make it easier on the eyes. Congrats on 10 years!
Best crawler out there!
Nice one screaming frog team! Your the company has been an incubator for great content in the SEO niche. The LOTR memes mostly.
This program is simply perfect, I change the way I work and enhance my results, happy 10 years! I want my hoodie!
Congrats on 10 years! Would love to see more guides and tutorials on using Screaming Frog. I feel like there is so much I don’t know it’s capable of! Cheers :)
Congrats! The Frog is by far the most loved SEO Tool not only by me but especially by me.
I’d like to see an integration of tutorials into the tool so when you forget something you always have a link to the tutorial next to the feature.
Thank you for all your work building this awesome tool!
Congrats on 10 years!
I can really only say thank you. Thank you!
Congrats on those 10 years, 7 of which you’ve helped me a lot!
What you would need to kill SAAS crawlers is a Segmentation tool, else the rest is already too much.
I love Screaming Frog and I need this hoodie.
Congrats for your 10-anniversary team.
Feature Idea: I’d love to see a report export button in the tool for clients. A short and an extended report to PDF. Great work guys, you rock!
You were the first SEO tool I learned when I was starting. You guys rock! Congratulations.
I love ScreamingFrog!!! Thanks for all that you guys do to make our jobs easier! Happy 10 year anniversary!
Congrats on 10 years, Crawl comparisons would be a cool feature…
Happy birthday, Screaming Frog team! Cheers :)
I absolutely LOVE screaming frog. Huge congrats on another successful anniversary. I wish you many more and would proudly rock that hoodie
Es increíble que hayan empezado hace una década, recuerdo haber usado la herramienta por allá en el 2013-4, como recién empezaba en el mundo del SEO usaba el modo gratuito de análisis de 500 URL’s, luego de un tiempo dejé este mundo, pero este 2020 con la pandemia volví a trabajar el SEO de mis páginas web y me hice con la herramienta. Hoy en día es mi pan del día a día al empezar a trabajo. Muchos éxitos y bendiciones, ¡Qué sean 1000 años más! Saludos desde Lima, Perú.
ENG: It is incredible that they started a decade ago, I remember using the tool back in 2013-4, as I was just starting in the SEO world I used the free mode of analysis of 500 URL’s, after a while I left this world, but this 2020 with the pandemic I went back to working on the SEO of my web pages and I got the tool. Today is my bread and butter when starting work. Many successes and blessings, May it be 1000 more years! Greetings from Lima, Peru.
Cloud-based solution as I am ALWAYS running out of “application memory.”
Ten years is only the beginning. I thank you and I wish many more years of continued success.
Happy birthday guys and thank you for continuing to make our lives a little easier
Congrats on the milestone! am from India. I was using Screaming frog [Free Version] from 2016 onward and using the licensed version from 2018 onwards!
Congrats on 10 years Screaming Frog!
A connection to GSC and indexation report, to see if a URL is indexed in Google!
Congrats on 10 years Screaming Frog! Our team uses this resource & its great.
Awesome hoodie. Grabbed all the coasters at Brighton a year ago. I would like to see a next level Lighthouse integration. Cheers!
Thanks for 10 years! I think I have been using Screaming Frog for close to that full amount of time. I would like to see some sort of rating of the severity impact of errors. For newer folks using the tool, it would help in terms of “should I tackle 404’s first or page titles that are too long?” kind of thing.
Screaming Frog has been my go-to tool for almost anything SEO since I started my journey 6 years ago. Thanks for keeping it so affordable and accesible and improving it so much!
Thank you for being one of the best SEO tools.
Congrats! It would be nice to see visualization of image size in the tree graph as well.
Congratulations! absolutely love Screaming Frog – More API integrations with products such as: Google Studio for data visualization.
Roses are red
Violets are blue
You’re all writing comments
As I’m crawling you
I cannot emphasize enough how much I need a hoodie. I had an SF water bottle, but then a work cleanup project led to someone losing the cap. I had a sticker on my laptop, but now the laptop went to laptop heaven. I HAVE NOTHING LEFT EXCEPT THE UNQUANTIFIABLE GLORY OF SCREAMING FROG ITSELF, DAN!!! PLEASE HELP ME!!!
Congrats on the 10 years! In it for the hoody – my suggestion is boring, but I’d love an Export to Google sheets option :)
Congrats for the first 10 years and to do my day easier.
I would like to have a better data visualisation and some feature related to quality content in depth
Great tool, congratulations on 10 years
I’m doing a +1 for auto-renewal of the licenses. Always on the wrong moment I have to renew my license. ;-)
Congratulations on your 10th anniversary.
I would love to see if Chris Jones was able to get my SF log files looked at and figure out why-o-why I’m having such a hard time crawling my easy site.
Quite probably still the most used SEO tool I have. You guys have done an outstanding job over the years. Congratulations!
Hi, Screaming Frog team,
I’d like to see a sub-menu in the right hand panel with Indexability Status: Indexable, Noindex, Canonicalized, Redirected, Blocked by Robots.txt, etc. all in one set of reports/drop-downs. It would be so helpful to get a quick overview and export examples!
Best,
Richie
My absolute favorite tool for years! Cant wait for SEMRUSH & SISTRIX API connectors! Cheers!!
Congrats on ten awesome years!
You guys usually think of integrations before I do, but I’m always a sucker for more data visualizations.
Keep up the good work :)
I would like to see a way to export internal links, excluding certain links (excluding them via Xpath). Doing this in Excel for large websites (>2M) is a pain.
And of course, that hoody is more than welcome :D
I discovered Screaming Frog 3 years ago and I can’t live without it! I love all the features, but if I think about new possibilities, I think I would suggest a better connection with a Google Drive account. Congratulations on your 10th birthday!
Congrats!
I’d love to have a way to run SF via a cloud based virtual machine, perhaps.
Happy Birthday, ScreamingFrog! I am using ScreamingFrog for the last 5 years along with other SEO Crawlers and happy to do it.
Hi Screaming Frog Team! This may not be exactly what you are usually looking for, but could you include the ALT tag information in the “Images” tab? This would be really useful.
Long time customer from Sydney Australia!!! Love screaming frog.
Congratulations team SF. I use the FREE version of the tool.
Wish I a get a Cool SF hoody.
❤️
Include all telephone links found in external links section please!
Wow! 10 years! That’s incredible!
Congratulations on the many years of success and thank you for creating, evolving & maintaining such a tremendous asset to the digital marketing community for so long!
Cheers to 10 years, and here’s to 10 more!!
Also: a HOODIE? what!? And I thought these dope stickers were awesome :P
Awesome tool. Happy 10!
Congratulations on 10 years, many more to come. Huge fan since early days.
Would love to have a WP integration that could just be run from the dashboard
I love you.
The best tool. Thanks for always improving screaming frog with new, thoughtful updates.
The best tool. Thanks for always improving screaming frog with new, thoughtful updates.
Happy birthday to my favourite tool!
I don’t know if this function already exist but I taking the depth of pages can be interesting. Thanks for your tool !
Congrats on the 10 years guys and thank you! I’ve been a customer for as long as I can remember and SF still is among my favorite SEO tools. Yearly auto-renewal and a hoodie would be great =)
Only been using a few months and loving it
Only been using a few months, dropping into a ready make XL file makes it easier to follow
After 10 years still one of my favourite and most used tools.
It would be great if the analysing, understanding and visualisation of site structured can be improved to work at scale, understanding silos, valuing different internal links differently, customisation possibilities to help define the structure, etc.
Keep up the great work!
10 years using your tool guys! You all are LEGEND!
I still remember my first attempt at crawling the entire britishcouncil.org network of sites ( before we got them out into cctlds).
I didnt have enough computer resources to complete the crawl and you did it for me on your best machine and sent me the .csv.
Not sure you remember but Im still thankful!!
That initial file helped me plan a multisite migration comprising over 100 sites!! Keep up the good work guys, you are top-notch! Thank you
Long time fan and customer of Screaming Frog! Would love for you guys to ship me a hoodie to Miami! As for my feature request, how about a direct integration with Salesforce? It would be sweet to be able to crawl our site pages and get associated lead conversion data – for example, pipeline and revenue associated with a landing page over a specific date range. Thanks guys!
*shocking* you made it to 10 years, but you will make my DAY if I get to win the hoodie.
I’d love to see more useful tips on you FB page on how to manage the traffic and streamline the user experience. Hi5!
Came for the hoodie, stayed for the #content
Congratulations for the hard and usefuk work you’ve done with this wonderful project.
Do you figure out how many job descriptions or resumes are actualité mentioning Screaming Frog ?
For the next birthday party maybe we’ll have to find the number of mentions Hahaha
What a way to bring back blog commenting! Each and every release has been massively helpful. Not sure if it has been suggested above, but a 1 click export of all reports integrated with google drive would be cool.
Cingrats!
Been with you from the beginning!
Very helpfull in auditing 46 websites in my new job back then!
Found HREFLANG useful on multiple projects too.
Would be good to see a lite (web based) version.
An SE indexed tab/view mapping URIs to indexed pages.
Hi Froggies,
Would love to see integration with data studio for reporting!
Cheers from down under!
Happy 10th birthday! How old is that in frog years?
Feature requests:
1) Flag if internal links on your site are created, or even modified, by Javascript on the render (SiteBulb does this – just sayin’…)
2) Some way of highlighting the presence/disappearance/alteration of internal links/H1s/metadata/etc on desktop vs mobile versions (still looking for a tool to help easily show how desktop and mobile sites very, apparently there isn’t one)
3) A compiled updater shipped with the program so I don’t have to redownload the full exe every time and can just download update packets/patches (first world problems)
4) A GoFundMe to get the frog in to see a shrink (10 years of screaming – I feel the little guy has some deep issues he needs to get off his chest)
Love, Paul xoxo
I LOVE Screaming Frog. I use it for soo many things. I would honestly love if there was a way to get it as a site plug-in to sort of automatically run crawls at a set schedule. That’s my biggest goal.
Another option. Would be a comparison tool to check a competitor at the same time and be able to export those results.
For the next update I’d like each license to come with a bonus hoodie.
Hey, congratulations on the 10th anniversary!!!!!
Thanks for all!!!
I love #screaming frog. ❤️
Congrats on the 10 years! I use nearly SF every day and would be lost without it (or still using Xenu or my own lame attempt at building one!)
I sometimes crawl a list of URLs or part of a site a number of times after making updates and wish there was a discard option instead of having to wait while it saved and then having to delete all the saved crawls later on.. I mean I love the autosave for almost all crawls I do, but when I know I don’t want it saved I should have the option to just discard it….
Thank you for everything you’ve contributed to the industry in those 10 years
The feature I’d like to see next would be to be able to export all Bulk Exports and Reports at once, maybe into an archive file. I would prefer this feature to have checkboxes so that I could unselect certain reports since the All Images and All Inlinks reports can be enormous on e-commerce sites.
Congrats on 10 years! Screaming Frog is an absolute must-have for anyone working in SEO. When I got into SEO, our only option was Xenu Link Sleuth! So long ago…
Love Screaming Frog! Your tools (Spider and Log File Analyzer) have helped prove the need for regular tech seo analysis in our company and helped have the way for my new role!
Congrats on 10 years! Thanks for being one of the best crawlers out there!
Screaming Frog has been indispensable for me for a number of years. Thank you and congrats on getting to 10 years
Love Screaming Frog – one thing I would appreciate is more visuals such as an internal link map with the ability to filter the map to show all links, canonical only, remove no-follow links etc. to clearly see gaps in cross linking across specific areas of a site.
Congratulations! Similar to a visual of outbound links from a page, I would love to see a visual of only inbound links to a page.
I always wanted to do a cross reference with Google Ads to see canibalization when you put canonicals and when you send Paid traffic to uncanonicalized URLs. CONGRATULATIONS for the first 10 years from Argentina!
congrats for completing 10 years. One of the best tool for technical SEO
Ads and orgánic results to prove canibalization when canonicals are in place and you send Paid traffic to uncanonicalized URLS
Congrats on 10 years!
I’d be interested in seeing more of the built-in reports like the redirect chains report or mixed content report.
Personally, I love the raw data available in Screaming Frog, but I’ve seen newer analysts trend towards tools like SiteBulb that put “issues” front and center. It can be hard to get them digging deeper into the data once they’re used to that.
I wouldn’t want Screaming Frog to go overboard on that front, but build on the hidden gems that are already there.
Congrats!
I would love more options for page comparisons for redirects – compare fragments of text/certain sections of classes would be great.
Congrats from California! Go Arsenal ;)
Congratulations 10 years journey screamingfrog team. I always love to do site audit with screamingfrog.
Feature I’d want to see? Knowing that you do almost all of it?
Well I’d say it’s time to add a new business model, SaaS model but still keep the desktop crawler. And start to go into the world of Botify and DeepCrawl.
No more memory issues, disk space issues, and no need to have a dedicated separate computer made specifically for ScreamingFrog because you’re crawling a million-page or more website.
Feature I’d want to see? Knowing that you do almost all of it?
Well I’d say it’s time to add a new business model, SaaS model but still keep the desktop crawler. And start to go into the world of Botify and DeepCrawl.
No more memory issues, disk space issues, and no need to have a dedicated separate computer made specifically for ScreamingFrog because you’re crawling a million-page or more website.
Big fan. Congrats on this ten year journey.
10 years wow congrats and on the 16th I’m have a pre birthday photo shoot so this would be a great win. Thanks for having a great product
Congratulations on a stellar 10 years! ScreamingFrog was one of the first tools I was taught to use when I first joined the industry, and it’s still part of my daily stack! Thanks for supporting me through the past 5 years, I’ll continue to do the same!
Screaming Frog is continuously surprising me with features I never knew I needed, so it’s hard for me to ask “what next?”. Easier subscription fee than Netflix.
That is why I would proudly wear the hoody if I won one.
Congratulations on 10 year my Fav. Screamingfrog is not just an SEO tool, it is a most loveable family member in the SEO world.
Congratulations
I want a feature like how a bot visits your website.
visual or static. Like from home to book now.
if you can send that to India at my home it will be great.
Wow! Congratulations on 10 amazing years! Your tool is amazing and I can’t wait to see how it develops further!!
Now… I heard something about hoodies :D
A wider range of accessibility checks and a way to rig draws so that I win a hoodie…
Congrats. 10 years? What a blast ….
My feature request: a password vault. When dealing with relaunch projects I have to enter user/password everytime a start a crawl. Would be great to simply store this information once…
Happy birthday !
A new feature? maybe a crawl comparison to check if optimisations are made after the recommendations
Keep going :) We love your tool <3
Regex segmenting pagetyoes! And happy birthday :)
Congratz – improvement: better integration with Google sheets (also – remove the fly in the footer ;D )
I love Screaming Frog! Congratulación for this 10 Years
Congratulations to 10 Years Screaming Frog. A great tool. And a great Hoodie. I need one for my home office work :)
A nice feature whould be to add your custom API Connector to connect etc. Matomo to the Screaming Frog Tool.
Thanks for this great tool. Looking forward to great new features in that.
Tom from Bavaria
Wow, happy birthday and congratulations.
Yeah, Screaming Frog is a beast. A great tool that I use daily for my technical SEO tasks, but also for link building.
However, there is one feature that would help me a lot, and I really miss: it would be great if I could upload lists with searches & extractions in Custom/Search and custom/Extraction areas. When you have tens of criteria it is a pain to enter each one manually in Custom/Search. Also, a csv splitter would be great too.
Anyway, you are doing a great job. Wish you all the best and looking forward to the next 10 years celebration :D
MariuSEO :D
Gratz guys!
I’d like more filter options, to avoid having to export so often :)
(And more minigames like the fly-catching on this website)
Crawl compare !! Let us redo a crawl and highlight the changes
Congrats on the 10 years! Keep it up :)
Great work and congratulations! I would love to have an automatically generated dashboard with all important KPI´s which I can easily compare on a weekly base.
Congrats!
I’d also like to see the option of updating the software without a fresh install
Congrats on the 10 years!
Congrats can‘t believe that I am that old now. Doing SEO such a Long time and screaming frog is one of the first tools i use when looking at a new website. Would like to see more visualizations and things that help to show results not only to SEOs but also to customers that don‘t understand anything about crawling and how this whole thing is working.
So congrats
Jan
Let me be clear I love the product and use daily but I think the biggest thing is no real reporting interface.
Yes it’s great having the raw data and being able to see everything, but it would be nice to have a dashboard where everything is clearly laid out for you.
Firstly let me say I am a huge fan of the software and use it daily, but I think the biggest issue is lack of reporting interface.
Something so simple would allow a lot more users to quickly see errors on their site and not go hunting for them.
I love the fact I get all the raw data and I wouldn’t change that, but just a quick report would be so useful.
Other than that, export straight to Google Big Query and Google sheets would be a time saver.
I’d love to see social markup validation for Opengraph and Twitter cards. That would make Screaming Frog a one stop shop for an initial site audit.
Congratulations on 10 years and here’s to many more! I think an amazing feature I would love to see in next versions of SF is web vitals scores on page level – Could also be cool to offer a SF hosting service to run automated crawls for those of us who are not tech savvy enough to setup our own or don’t want to go through the trouble. Also I really want that hoodie
More features!? Still learning to make better use of all the amazing features already incorporated… Would love a SF Dashboard however, if possible and not too much of a trouble. Something nice and clean with all my accounts, scheduled crawls and change history (crawl over crawl). Just being greedy though. SF still one of my favourite SEO tools with or without!
HA! See, it’s already picking up :D
Congrats, best regard need your Hoodie Giveaway from very far country here
Nice one guys! Look forward to the next 10 years of Screaming Frog!
Congratz on the huge 10 year milestone Screaming Frog!
Started a new job last week and the first thing I asked for was Screaming Frog be installed on my PC
Keep up the awesome work. Would love to nerd out in some swag!
Congratulations on 10 years. I’d like to see updating the software without a fresh instal
Congratulations guys.
Being able to compare historical crawls from different time periods and have changes highlighted would be a useful feature.
Here’s to another 10 years!
Keyword density check for multiple URLs? Could be a nice feature to compare against competitors. Congrats on 10 years!
I can’t believe it’s been 10 years already. congratulations on such a fantastic achievement!
I would love more visualisation on the system!
Wow 10 years! I’m not the only one who’s getting old..
I just need the hoodie! I don’t care about new features! LOL
Congrats !
Surprise me/us for the next feature ;)
Congrats on the Decennial Anniversary!
I’d like to see an easy way to compare crawls – both between domains and over time – to easily identify what might have changed, show progress to a client, or how two sites are different.
Congrats on 10 Years! I’d love to export crawls directly into the cloud (google universe). This combined with scheduling crawls would make having monthly crawls and checks much easier.
Yaaaaay, congratulations on turning 10
I have been using screaming frog ever since my start in digital marketing career, overall tool has been exceptionally helpful especially the hreg lang which helps me a lot.
I would like to recommend this feature where you type in keyword you want to rank for and your link it must show me details of blog positions along with what can be done to increase ranking like how many words should I increase, what’s the average page load for top 10 pages, keywords density, DA and PA.
It is impossible to imagine professional SEO optimization without it – I need this tool
Omg omg omg I must have! Without this hoodie I will be naked and nobody wants that! Men’s XXL hehe
Happy Birthday! I’d like a simple crawl comparison, to see the impact of changes over time.
The best Tech SEO tool second to none. A great 10 years
Love that froggy! Just now I look for an option to set a certain cookie for crawl… that would be a crispy solution!
Hi Screaming Frog Team, happy birthday. Thank you for editing the most used tool fo SEO’s. I guess this hoodie would give me the street credibility I dream of.
Congrats!