Screaming Frog 10 Year Anniversary Giveaway

Posted 9 November, 2020 by screamingfrog in Screaming Frog SEO Spider

10 Years ago we released the Screaming Frog SEO Spider, without any real expectation. It was built for fun and with love, mostly in evenings and weekends to be used just by me originally. It solved problems I was having, and then we thought it might help others too.

It turns out, it did. Despite it looking like this.

The simple data-first UI has been completely revolutionised, by adding MOAR tabs.

Fast-forward to 2020 and we’ve grown to an amazing team of around 40 (from agency and software), with hundreds of thousands of users worldwide having been the first to market with features like JavaScript rendering, structured data validation, and we built an SEO Log File Analyser (for the 3 SEOs who manage to get them from clients). Some of the biggest brands, agencies and even some search engines use our software.

There’s been so many challenges over the past 10 years, but we’ve remained focused on listening to users, building the product and features they want, and providing the best support available. This has always been natural, as we live the same life as our users (as SEOs ourselves), experiencing the same day-to-day pain points. It’s been an amazing journey and you can read about our story here.

While I am not one for great reflection just yet as the story continues, I just hope we’ve played a small role in making SEOs lives easier, and the industry do their jobs a bit better.

Most importantly, we could not have done it without the support of the SEO community. It’s unique. The feature requests, feedback and support we’ve received from all over the world has been incredible, so thank you to everyone who has played a role in the direction, development and continued evolution.

OG Hoodie Giveaway

Rather than ’10 Things I’ve Learnt In 10 Years’ or a coordinated dance routine with the team, what better way to celebrate 10 years, than giveaway 10 year old Screaming Frog hoodies?

While these haven’t really been loitering in the swag loft (attic for those outside the UK) for a decade, they are the original design and hoodies we first made and gave out to the team and close friends many years ago. Available only in black.

Here’s some of our team picking them up from SF HQ recently, while practicing social distancing.

We’ll also send you some SF stickers for your laptop.

We ran out of laptops.

How To Win

In total we have 100 OG hoodies to giveaway. All you need to do to have a chance to win is leave a comment below with the feature you’d like to see next.

While unique and interesting features are appreciated, the winners will be randomly selected and we will be in touch with regards to sizes and sending them to you – so do make sure you use your real email in the comment. You can be anywhere in the world, which has international post from the UK to enter. The giveaway is one entry per person.

You don’t need to worry about providing us with your email address, we promise not to use it for anything promotional; we are just giving away super cool hoodies.

The competition will end in 7 days’ time on the 16th of November ’20. Good luck everyone!

Update – I just want to say a big thank you to everyone who has taken to the time to comment below. Just a day after the giveaway, there’s over 600 comments – with amazing feedback, some hilarious, and many too kind. I have read every single one, and have been adding and adjusting our development list of features.

I won’t be able to reply directly to all of them, but they are really appreciated. You all rock. Thank you as well for so many kind words, we are really touched.