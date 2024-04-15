The brightonSEO Crawling Clinic April ’24

Posted 15 April, 2024 by Mark Porter in Events

Somehow we’re already halfway through April, which means brightonSEO is just around the corner! Once again, we’ll be in our usual spot (stand 34, right hand side of the exhibition hall as you walk in), chatting about all things crawling.

Come and meet the team and discuss any issues you’re experiencing, our exciting new features, things you’d like to see added to the SEO Spider and more. We’re also offering a full 2 week trial licence, and the team are more than happy to give you a primer on how best to use it.

We’re also an agency, so if you’d like to chat to one of the team about our award winning agency services please do!

We’ll also have some brand new Screaming Frog merch for you to get your hands on.

Firstly, we’ll be dishing out the enamel pins that made their debut in BrightonSEO San Diego.

Secondly, Screaming Frog bucket hats! If it’s sunny, you can wear a bucket hat at the beach. If it’s raining, you can also wear a bucket hat at the beach. It’s a win-win.

Managing Crawling & Indexing Training Course

As usual, we’re running the Managing Crawling & Indexing workshop at brightonSEO on the Wednesday (24th April) with SEO veteran Charlie Williams.

If you want a better understanding of how search engines visit, interpret and index your site, there’s still a few spots left.

We look forward to seeing you all next week!