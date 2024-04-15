The brightonSEO Crawling Clinic April ’24

Mark Porter

Posted 15 April, 2024 by in Events

The brightonSEO Crawling Clinic April ’24

Somehow we’re already halfway through April, which means brightonSEO is just around the corner! Once again, we’ll be in our usual spot (stand 34, right hand side of the exhibition hall as you walk in), chatting about all things crawling.

Come and meet the team and discuss any issues you’re experiencing, our exciting new features, things you’d like to see added to the SEO Spider and more. We’re also offering a full 2 week trial licence, and the team are more than happy to give you a primer on how best to use it.

We’re also an agency, so if you’d like to chat to one of the team about our award winning agency services please do!

We’ll also have some brand new Screaming Frog merch for you to get your hands on.

Firstly, we’ll be dishing out the enamel pins that made their debut in BrightonSEO San Diego.

Secondly, Screaming Frog bucket hats! If it’s sunny, you can wear a bucket hat at the beach. If it’s raining, you can also wear a bucket hat at the beach. It’s a win-win.

Managing Crawling & Indexing Training Course

As usual, we’re running the Managing Crawling & Indexing workshop at brightonSEO on the Wednesday (24th April) with SEO veteran Charlie Williams.

If you want a better understanding of how search engines visit, interpret and index your site, there’s still a few spots left.

We look forward to seeing you all next week!

Mark is a self-confessed geek who has always had a love/hate relationship with blogging, coupled with an addiction to buying domain names. Outside of SEO, Mark loves Manchester United, gadgets and games. If anyone can beat him at FIFA he will happily buy them a drink.

Like us on Facebook Connect with us on LinkedIn Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to our channel us YouTube View our RSS feed

Join the mailing list for updates, tips & giveaways

How we use the data in this form

Get in touch

For an in-depth proposal on our services, complete our contact form to request a proposal.

Contact us

We'll get back to you asap.

0 Comments

Leave A Comment.

Back to top