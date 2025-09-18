Screaming Frog Crawling Clinic Returns to brightonSEO San Diego ’25!

Posted 18 September, 2025 by Mark Porter in Events

We’re getting ready to jet off for our 3rd visit to San Diego, attending one of our favourite events of the year: brightonSEO San Diego. The event is taking place on the 23rd and 24th September at Manchester Grand Hyatt.

You can find us at stand 30, right at the heart of the action as you enter the venue and head to the talk tracks.

Come and meet the team and discuss any issues you’re experiencing, our exciting new version 22 features, things you’d like to see added to the SEO Spider, and more.

We’re also offering a full 2-week trial licence, and the team are more than happy to give you a primer on how best to use it.

As always, we’ll also be handing out our iconic merch!

Pre-Event Fun: The Boardwalk Bash

Before the main event kicks off, we’re also sponsoring the Boardwalk Bash on the evening of the Monday the 22nd, and will be there for some networking, free beers, and beachside vibes.

Whether it’s your first brightonSEO (UK or USA) or you’re a regular attendee, we’re excited to see you there. Swing by Stand 30, grab some merch, and chat with the team about how we can help you level up your SEO game.

See you in San Diego!