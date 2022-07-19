Screaming Frog & Brighton SEO Charity 5-a-side Football Tournament

Posted 19 July, 2022 by Aaron James in Events

On Thursday, Screaming Frog teamed up with BrightonSEO to organise a charity football tournament at Power League Shoreditch. Over the course of the day, 16 teams battled it out in scorching conditions to win for their chosen charities (and pride!).

The tournament came to a climactic conclusion with Distinctly winning the main trophy tournament, and The PHA Group winning the plate tournament.

In total, the tournament raised £2,770 for Distinctly’s charity of choice, the National Autistic Society.

Each team contributed £100 for their entry, while Novos and Blue Array also generously raised an additional £170 and £1,000 respectively.

Thanks to everyone for taking part and making it such a great day. We hope to make this an annual event, so there will definitely be some new contenders and rematches next time!

You can find a link to the online photo gallery here: https://adobe.ly/3Rv8RJ7

Event photos by Aaron James, Screaming Frog.