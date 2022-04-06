Screaming Frog Scores a Hat-Trick at the UK Digital PR Awards

Posted 6 April, 2022 by Amy Walton in Events

Last night, members of Screaming Frog’s Digital PR and Content Marketing team attended the inaugural UK Digital PR Awards ceremony at London’s Marble Arch, where our campaigns were nominated in eight categories.

Hosted by Don’t Panic Events, the live awards ceremony was an intimate affair, bringing together the best in the business to celebrate some incredible digital PR campaigns from the past year.

After cocktails at the nearby Hard Rock Café and a tasty three-course meal at the Montcalm Marble Arch venue, the awards ceremony kicked off.

First up, Screaming Frog scooped the award for “DIGITAL PR CAMPAIGN OF THE YEAR – B2B” for its work with healthcare charity Nuffield Health, focused on workplace wellbeing.

Then, we won first prize for “DIGITAL PR LOW BUDGET CAMPAIGN OF THE YEAR” for our PR and content marketing campaign with online health and wellbeing retailer StressNoMore.

Finally, Screaming Frog was recognised for its integrated approach to Digital PR and Content Marketing for B2B client Rouge Media, winning the award for “BEST USE OF CONTENT IN A DIGITAL PR CAMPAIGN”.

On the night we also won a Silver award for the “DIGITAL PR CAMPAIGN OF THE YEAR – E-COMMERCE” category for our campaign with hair extension company Milk + Blush. Congratulations to Propellernet for winning Gold for their campaign with Pour Moi!

It was a fantastic evening and a great chance to meet new faces, and catch up with friends over a glass of wine…or three.

Event photo by London Photographer, Simon Callaghan Photography.