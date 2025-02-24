Screaming Frog Take on WTSFest London ’25

Posted 24 February, 2025 by Ellie Brett in Events, SEO

This year the Women in Tech SEO annual conference invited exhibitors to join them once again in chatting with the wonderful community members. As avid exhibitors, we just had to get involved in handing out cool merch and talking to SEOs about the Screaming Frog SEO Spider. So we grabbed our stickers, pins, pens and lunchboxes and travelled down to the Barbican Centre, ready to meet the people who make up Women in Tech SEO.

The Conference

As always Areej put on an amazing conference, the speakers: informative, the food: delicious, the people: amazing (perhaps the best part of the whole conference). As someone who has been to the conference for the last three years, I knew that it was going to be a great experience. Each year the conference is bigger and better and part of the fun is seeing how Areej has improved it (the nibbles during the after party were a great shout!)

This year the speakers explored a range of topics, from website migrations to discussing how to level up our careers. The set-up of the conference with their Analyse, Advance, Innovate and Empower track labels is one of my favourite elements – you know what the next section of talks are before they start.

The Lunchboxes

“They’re so cute!”, “I’ve never seen a lunchbox at a conference before!”, “I can’t wait to take my lunch to the office in these!” – everyone who managed to nab one.

As the conference is something I’ve attended for the last few years, I knew that we needed cool and unique merch to wow the wonderful community. After a lot of discussions and different ideas we settled on lunchboxes; cute, functional and not something we’ve done before (are there any SEOs left who don’t have a Screaming Frog water bottle?). I think it’s pretty safe to say that they were a great piece of merch, and exclusive to the WTSFest (for now?).

Finally, we’d like to give a big thanks to all the volunteers who helped us unbox all 250 of the lunchboxes in the half hour we had before the conference! I think we’d still be unwrapping them if we didn’t have the extra hands.