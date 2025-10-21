The brightonSEO Crawling Clinic October ’25

Posted 21 October, 2025 by Mark Porter in Events

It’s that time again! The Screaming Frog crew will be heading down to the sunny rainy south coast for the biannual brightonSEO.

As always we’re exhibiting, and can be found in the same spot as April:

Come and meet the team and discuss any issues you’re experiencing, our exciting recent version 22 and version 23 features, things you’d like to see added to the SEO Spider, and more.

We’re also offering a full 2-week trial licence for the SEO Spider and Log File Analyser, and the team are more than happy to give you a primer on how best to use them.

And of course, we’ll have some fresh merch to add to your collection.

GreenSEO Meet-up

If you’re heading down early, we’re supporting the GreenSEO Meetup, taking place on the Wednesday evening (22nd October). If you’re interested in how SEO practices can contribute to reducing the environmental impact of websites, you’ll definitely want to attend.

We look forward to seeing you all next week. Safe travels!