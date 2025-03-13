Design Trends That Are Shaping 2025

Posted 13 March, 2025 by Valia Kalfa, Danny Sturrock & Lydia Essex in Design

Design is constantly evolving, reflecting shifts in culture, technology, and the way we experience the world. As creativity pushes forward, we see familiar styles reimagined, new ideas take shape, and innovation drive the next wave of visual expression.

As we approach the end of the first quarter of the year, we can expect to see even more creative advancement and a whole host of new design trends appearing. So, let’s dive into how 2025 is shaping up.

Ethereal Design

In 2025, design has taken a dream-like turn with Ethereal aesthetics – Dynamic gradients and layered textures flowing with bold fluid energy, creating mesmerizing motion that brings depth and life to backgrounds and posters.

Blurs and distortions will further amplify this celestial feel, softly blending colours and elements into hazy, dreamlike forms that evoke intrigue, drawing viewers into designs that feel immersive yet ephemeral.

The 80s, Revived

We can expect to see the best of the 80s brought back to life this year as the bold, blocky charm of pixel art makes a triumphant return, bringing some nostalgic vibes back to the future. From game-inspired graphics to digital branding, pixelation is set to be center stage in a modern embrace of low-fi roots.

To enhance these throw-back aesthetics, we’re looking forward to seeing a revival of the synthwave style which is emblematic of the 1980s. Old-school computer visuals like high contrast neon colours, silhouettes and setting suns beyond disappearing horizon lines will all be making a comeback this year.

The best of the 80s is back – brighter, bolder, and more electrifying than ever.

Minimalist-Maximalist

When we think of Minimalism, our first thought might be classic Swiss Design. After all, “less is more” defines the minimalist approach. But Minimalist-Maximalist design challenges this concept and asks; what if “less” becomes “most”?

This style uses a minimal number of elements but amplifies them to eleven, making them bigger, bolder, and more striking. Picture heavy, chunky fonts, vivid colours, and high contrasts.

It’s the perfect blend of simplicity and loudness, a balance between clarity and impact. Anticipate Minimalist-Maximalist designs to turn heads and leave a lasting impression this year.

Raw, Rough, and Rugged

Expect designs to get gritty with Raw, Rough, and Rugged aesthetics throughout 2025. We anticipate a lot of textures like grain and noise overlays, which will bring depth and a tactile, edgy feel to designs – evoking vintage film reels or well-worn surfaces. Etches and imprints, like smudges or fingerprints, add a human touch that feels organic, tangible and real.

This trend will reject the typical strive for perfection that is the has-been status-quo of years past, and rather pursue childlike textures and hand-drawn illustrations which embrace imperfection: –

Expect thick outlines, expressive colours, and sketchy shapes reminiscent of carefree doodles and embrace the unpolished and unapologetically raw designs you can expect to see in 2025’s pursuit of authenticity.

Eco & Nature

As environmental concerns continue to spread through our collective consciousness, designers are turning more and more to our natural world for inspiration. As such we can expect earthy hues, landscapes and organic forms to prevail across designs this year and integrate it’s way into branding, packaging, and digital aesthetics – Simplicity and elegance will be key in ensuring these designs harmonize seamlessly with natural imagery.

This shift reflects not only a visual trend but a deeper commitment to sustainability, where nature-inspired palettes and eco-conscious materials will go hand in hand. As consumers demand greater environmental responsibility, design is evolving to be both aesthetically grounded and ethically mindful, ensuring that creativity and conservation move forward together.

Retro Design, Today!

Good news! Retro aesthetics continue to rise in the design world. Think chunky, friendly serif fonts, vintage colour palettes, and 1920s-style cartoon characters.

Designers are blending nostalgic elements with modern digital mediums, creating layouts that bring the charm of the past into the sleekness of today. The result? It is a perfect fusion of retro and contemporary that feels timeless yet fresh.

This year, design isn’t holding back – 2025 is about pushing boundaries, embracing nostalgia, and rethinking the way we interact with aesthetics. From bold, high-energy visuals to raw, tactile textures and nature-driven minimalism, this year’s trends reflect a world that is both looking back and moving forward.

It’s a year to mix, to match, to distort, and to disrupt – to blur the lines between past and future, digital and organic, polished and raw. As creativity evolves and these trends take hold, one thing is for sure: design this year will be anything but boring.