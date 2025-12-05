Screaming Frog & Good Travel Management Take Flight With UK Search Awards Win

The Screaming Frog agency team are pleased to announce victory in the UK Search Awards with our client Good Travel Management for ‘Best Low Budget Campaign (SEO)’. This award marks a five-year winning streak at the event.

Attending the glitzy event in London was a cross-team squad of SEO, PR, and PPC frogs. Senior PR Consultant Mercédesz had this to say:

“A fantastic evening catching up with industry friends and celebrating the very best talent in digital marketing in the UK. When the burrata arrived for starters, I knew we were in for an excellent meal and to add another trophy to our collection, was the cherry on top. All the frogs working on the finalist campaigns should be super proud of their achievement, big up 2026.”

For our award-winning campaign, the team were tasked with the challenge of building up the Good Travel Management (GTM) website with both on-page and off-page SEO, in a prioritised way that made the most of their budget.

Onsite projects included reviewing content, page alignment, opportunities to show off EEAT, and technical auditing; all with the aim of reflecting GTM’s ‘people first’ ethos across the site.

The Screaming Frog PR team achieved 146 pieces of coverage, including over 45 mentions in the nationals (DA 80+). External referring domains pointing to the site increased by 112% throughout the award assessment period. This was achieved with a smart mix of B2B focused thought leadership, reactive commentary, and broader ‘hero’ content marketing projects.

Overall this work culminated in a 64% YoY growth in organic clicks, and we like to think the Sistrix visibility graph speaks for itself:

The judges commended:

“A truly impressive campaign that delivered fantastic results on a small budget. With clear objectives and smart use of resources, the team went beyond SEO to improve user experience and drive real business impact.”

Richard Quelch from GTM had this to say:

“Screaming Frog’s campaign blew our socks off with great creativity and strategy. While onsite tasks were implemented internally, SF provided the detailed advice we needed to help our brand stand out and rank better. Newsworthy and informative Digital PR campaigns significantly boosted site visibility and brand awareness with top-tier coverage. Biz travel isn’t always sexy, but SF made it just a bit more glamorous. Consistent results from SF have got us in front of enterprise and SME clients and taken us from underdog to…regular sized dog.”

In addition, our other five entries all made it to the event as finalists:

Bridewell for ‘Best Integrated Campaign (SEO+PPC)’ and ‘Best PPC Campaign’

IATA for ‘Best B2B Campaign (PPC)’

Select Car Leasing for ‘Best SEO Campaign- Automotive’ and ‘Best SEO Campaign’

Get in touch if you are looking to expand your organic search efforts in 2026, and take a look at our award-winning work.

Who knows, maybe you can help us achieve six award-winning years in a row?