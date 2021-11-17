Screaming Frog Scoops Three Trophies at the UK Search Awards

Posted 17 November, 2021 by Mark Porter in Events

Unbelievably, it’s been 2 years since our last trip to the UK Search Awards, so you can imagine how excited the team were to be in attendance.

The ceremony celebrates the very best achievements in the search industry and we were delighted to win three awards on the night.

We kicked things off with the ‘Best Use of Search – Retail / Ecommerce’, thanks to our work with StressNoMore.

Next up, we won ‘Best Use of Search – Travel / Leisure’ with our client InsureMyTrip.

Finally, with a brace under our belts we followed up with a hat-trick, winning ‘Best Low Budget Campaign (SEO): Large’, once again with our client StressNoMore.

Special mention to our Head of SEO, Patrick, who saw his opportunity for a great pose and grabbed it with both hands.

We also received a silver award for ‘Best Use of Search – Health’ with StressNoMore. Congratulations to PlatformGSK and Digitas UK for their win in this category!

StressNoMore were just as thrilled as us:

“At StressNoMore we’re extremely delighted with the work Screaming Frog has done for us over the past year and we’ve seen huge SEO gains off the back of it. Each month they amaze us with the amount of coverage we consistently receive on a low budget, which is a testament to their reactive and creative approach to content. We have complete trust in Screaming Frog, they’re like an extension of our small team here in Hull.”

It was a fantastic evening and great to catch up with people at a real-life event once again. Big congratulations to all the winners and nominees, and we hope to be at the next one!